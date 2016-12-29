Labor department goes after man for unemployment fraud

— A 52-year-old Routt County man has been charged with two felonies following an investigation by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that alleges he collected unemployment while working.

Robert L. Velho has been charged with theft and computer crime.

According to a warrant, Velho used a computer to make unemployment claims, and he collected more than $14,000 fraudulently.

The department began investigating the allegations in September 2014.

The investigation was prompted by a report from a federal database that notifies labor departments of newly hired employees. If someone collecting unemployment shows up on the list, the labor department does an audit.

According to the affidavit, Velho worked for three separate Steamboat companies while he was collecting unemployment.

The labor department sent a certified letter to Velho informing him of the investigation, and it came back as unclaimed.

The labor department also called Velho numerous times and left messages that were not returned.

