Steamboat Springs Transit to run more buses this weekend for New Year's Eve festivities

— Steamboat Springs Transit will run more buses in the wee hours of Sunday morning to make sure revelers who are ringing in the new year make it home safe.

The bus service is also providing additional service on New Year’s Eve to accommodate riders who are making their way to the festivities.

Starting at midnight, an SST bus will leave the downtown area toward the mountain every 10 minutes.

The last bus out of the downtown area leaves the Stockbridge Transit Center at 2:20 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The last bus from downtown to the west part of the city will leave at 3:21 a.m.

And the last buses headed from the Gondola Transit Center toward the condominiums and the downtown area will leave at 2:40 a.m. and 3:08 a.m., respectively.

Transit Manager Jonathan Flint said the city offered the same extended service last year and found it to be very successful.

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for SST. Last year, buses carried 10,217 passengers on the holiday.

The record for New Year’s Eve bus ridership was set in 2007, when 11,655 passengers utilized the free-to-rider bus system.

The Hot Air Balloon Rodeo and the Winter Carnival Saturday see similar numbers of passengers riding the city's free bus.

Riders who want to shorten their waits at the bus stops can use the city's new GPS tracking map to see where the buses are in real time and plan accordingly.

Riders with questions about the hours can call the bus service at 970-879-3717.

Riders also can visit steamboatsprings.net/transit to see the schedule.

