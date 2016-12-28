Steamboat briefs: YVSC seeks volunteers to serve on local board

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the community’s carbon footprint through energy efficiency, waste diversion and education, is expanding its board of directors to meet the growing demand for its diverse environmental programs and services.

YVSC’s volunteer board strives to represent broad community sectors such as construction, energy, education, business, finance, resort, recreation, hospitality and more. YVSC is recruiting individuals interested in making a difference in the local environment by providing direction for the organization.

Email board@yvsc.org to request an application or for more information. To learn more about YVSC’s programs and upcoming events, visit yvsc.org.

Community sand painting to celebrate New Year

Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs is bringing community sand painting back for the new year, with three days to work on beautiful new design. This hands-on event will be open to everyone from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Wednesday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Jan. 5 in Library Hall.

Inspired by the Drepung Loseling monks’ 2015 Mandala on the Yampa art installation at the library, the Steamboat Springs community has participated in creating many hands-on public sand paintings. The library invites everyone back to Library Hall to revisit their individuality and creative spirit while sand painting on a spectacular new under-the-sea design that has been installed on the community sand painting table. The design is a gorgeous page from the bestselling “inky adventure” adult coloring book “Lost Ocean” by Johanna Basford.

Chakpurs, the monks’ authentic sand painting tools along with plentiful colored sand, will be available for everyone to try this ancient Tibetan art form. A chakpur is a metal funnel with a grated surface, along which the artist runs a metal rod. The vibration causes sand to flow similar to liquid onto the platform. The result is a colorful design that is enjoyed by all, then wiped away in the spirit of impermanence upon completion.

This is a free all-ages event, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Three Wire Winter seeks students for publication

Bud Werner Memorial Library wants to connect with past Three Wire Winter magazine students. Those former students should contact Alyssa Selby at the library or email tannabrock@yahoo.com.

Girl Scouts in Steamboat in need of volunteers

The Steamboat Springs Girl Scouts are looking for volunteers. For more information, contact Nancy Mucklow at 970-846-2630 or nancymucklow@gmail.com.

Lower Knoll lot to be closed to public Saturdays

The lower Knoll Parking Lot at Steamboat Ski Area will serve as a drop-off and pick-up area for participants in the resort’s Trail Busters and Mini Busters children’s ski and snowboard programs on Saturdays. The lot will be closed to public parking all day Saturdays through March 4. Additional free parking is available in the Upper Knoll Lot and Meadows Lot, and paid parking is available at Gondola Square and Torian Plum Plaza.