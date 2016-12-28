Routt County advances six-lot subdivision just outside Steamboat city limits

— Plans for the six-lot Fox Grove subdivision just outside the Steamboat Springs city limits on Huckleberry Lane will go to the Routt County Board of Commissioners for its consideration Jan. 17 after Planning Commission recommended approval of the project earlier this month.

The 5.7-acre Fox Grove parcel abuts the north side of Fish Creek Falls Road on the northeast corner of its intersection with Steamboat Boulevard. Homes on the south side of Fish Creek Falls Road are in the city limits.

The Huckleberry Lane neighborhood is a bit of an anomaly in the county — motorists passing by could easily mistake it as being part of the city.

The Fox Grove developer is William Friesell, who lists his permanent address as Vero Beach, Florida. But according to application documents, Friesell has also lived in a home adjacent to the new subdivision site since 1979 and has owned the property since 1993.

The new subdivision would create six lots ranging in size from .69 to .91 acres. Assistant County Planning Director Kristy Winser said Fox Grove previously passed the sketch subdivision approval process at the county.

If county commissioners approve the current “preliminary plan,” the developer will still need to obtain approval of the final subdivision plan. However, Winser said, if the final plan hasn't varied from the current version, it will likely be approved administratively by Planning Director Chad Phillips.

Most of the Fox Grove site is currently covered by aspen trees and native shrubs, but a description of the project submitted to the county by private land-use planner Peter Patten indicates a meadow area closest to Fish Creek Falls Road will serve as a buffer between the residential subdivision and the busy road.

Patten noted the Fox Grove parcel, which slopes from northeast to southwest at an average of an 11 percent grade, is the last undeveloped parcel in the Huckleberry Lane neighborhood.

“The applicant’s goal is to create a small subdivision that is consistent with the existing character of the neighborhood,” Patten wrote.

Access to future homes in the neighborhood will be by two interior roads. There will be no direct access to the homes from either Fish Creek Falls Road or Huckleberry Lane.

A letter from Patten to the Steamboat Springs office of Colorado Parks and Wildlife acknowledges that bears have been a problem in the neighborhood in the past. The letter stipulates that upon the closing of the sale of a lot or home, the homeowners will be provided with the brochure, “Living with Wildlife in Bear Country.” And fruit trees will be prohibited in the landscape guidelines described in the homeowners association documents.

To reach Tom Ross, call 970-871-4205, email tross@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ThomasSRoss1