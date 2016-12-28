The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016: Not a burglar

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

9:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of money missing from a business in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:45 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a cell phone stolen in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who was possibly choking in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

11:37 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.

11:51 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious man at Steamboat Ski Area who had been seen looking into cars at the Knoll lot. Police told him not to return.

12:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car being driven toward Steamboat on U.S. Highway 40, and the driver was tailgating. The driver could not be located.

5:18 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a snowboard stolen in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

7:44 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the 38900 block of Pine Street in Milner.

9:33 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone in a closed business in the 300 block of Anglers Drive. It was an employee.