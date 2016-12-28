The Foundry offering free ear acupuncture this week

— Staff members from The Foundry Treatment Center are seeking volunteers to participate in a free session of stress-relieving ear acupuncture.

If you go: What: Free ear acupuncture When: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday Where: The Foundry outpatient clinic, 1915 Alpine Plaza, unit C4

The center’s clinical director and two therapists are offering free 30-minute ear acupuncture from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday as part of their efforts to become acu detox specialists.

Clinical Director Jasmine Aranda said The Foundry would begin using acu detox, or ear acupuncture, more frequently as the treatment center goes nicotine-free Jan. 1, 2017.

“We looked into doing acu detox to help with cravings and looking at how acu detox can help with nicotine cravings, it can also help with detox from any substance, as well as reducing stress and improving sleep,” Aranda said.

While The Foundry already brings in an acupuncturist for a variety of treatments, having three more people certified in acu detox will allow participants to receive three acu detox sessions each week during the center’s residential 90-day program.

Aranda, who will be one of the three staff members specializing in the treatment, said the treatments are good for clearing a person’s mind and relieving stress, in addition to decreasing cravings for addictive substances.

“There’s just this real calm sense of myself afterwards,” Aranda said about having acu detox performed on her. “Things don’t activate my stress response so much. It kind of quiets the volume down.”

People interested in receiving a free session of ear acupuncture can drop in Thursday or Friday at the above times to The Foundry’s outpatient clinic, 1915 Alpine Plaza, unit C4.

Participants should eat within a few hours before the session and have at least 30 minutes to spend on the activity.

For more information, contact Aranda at jasmine.aranda@foundrytreatmentcenter.com.

