Steamboat briefs: Betsy Chase selected as CVA executive director

Betsy Chase has been named new executive director of the Steamboat Springs Center for Visual Arts by the nonprofit’s board of directors. Chase, who has served as gallery manager for the past three years, will replace CVA founder Linda Laughlin, who started the organization in 2009 and is retiring this year.

Prior to joining the CVA, Chase served as operations director of the Steamboat Art Museum during its start-up and was manager for the Steamboat Springs Community Orchestra. She has a bachelor of arts degree from Colby College, where she minored in art, and a master of arts degree in education.

Laughlin will be honored at the organization’s annual fundraiser, “Paint the Town,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29, at the Depot Arts Center. For tickets or more information, email steamboatartcenter.com or call 970-846-7062.

Volunteers needed to serve on Routt committee

Routt County’s Multi-Modal Road Users Committee is looking for representatives. The group meets the second Monday of the month. Anyone interested in providing feedback on road user issues should email a letter of interest to Janet Hruby at jruby@co.routt.co.us by Jan. 13.

Oak Creek Library to close for renovations

From Monday, Jan. 2 through Feb. 6, the Oak Creek Public Library will be closed for renovations. The project is made possible by a grant obtained by the town of Oak Creek.

During this time, the book drop will be checked a couple times per week, and story hour will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the community center, 227 Dodge St.

A shuttle van will be taking Oak Creek patrons to the Yampa Library weekly at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Pick up will be at the Oak Creek Library parking lot.

The Yampa Public Library will be open one additional day per week to accommodate patrons from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in January.

Call the Yampa Library at 970-638-4654 for more information.

AARP Smart Driving class to be offered locally

An AARP Smart Driving class will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 11, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center. The class is designed to help drivers 50 and older compensate for age-related changes.

Many millions of people have taken this course through the years, and it has been statistically shown to reduce the number of accidents and severity of injuries in those accidents for those who took the class as compared with the same age group who did not.

State law requires insurance companies to give a discount to those having taken the class, which is being cosponsored by Routt County Council on Aging and Debbie Aragon Insurance Agency. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

Jane and Bud Romberg have been teaching this program for the past 22 years. Call 970-879-0064 for more information or to register.

Registration open for local 6-week reading group

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a six-week Shakespeare reading group focusing on William Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra,” led by veteran English teacher Sally Frostic. The free workshop will be held at the library from 6 to 7:15 p.m. six consecutive Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 22, for both first-time and experienced Shakespeare readers.

The overall emphasis is on enjoyment of “Antony and Cleopatra” through discussions, reading brief excerpts aloud and learning about the playwright and his world. Participants are asked to commit to the reading and attend most of the sessions.

To register, contact Adult Programs Coordinator Jennie Lay at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org or 970-879-0240, ext. 317. The workshop is limited to 25 participants, and the library has copies of “Antony and Cleopatra” to end to everyone. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.