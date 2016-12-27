The Record for Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

1:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken woman at the Stock Bridge Transit Center. Police could not find her.

5:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:14 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a Houston woman who lost a diamond necklace valued at $300 or more.

4:36 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who had a purse stolen, and the credit cards were being used.

5:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who wanted police to help remove someone from a home in the 500 block of Harms Court.

5:13 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 2200 block of Après Ski Way.