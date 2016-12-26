Women's March on Steamboat Springs planned for Jan. 21

— Local residents are planning the Women’s March on Steamboat Springs on Jan. 21 to coincide with a national Women’s March in Washington D.C. and other locations across the country.

If you go: What: Women's March on Steamboat Springs Where: Begins on lawn next to Bud Werner Memorial Library and proceeds toward Third Street When: 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21

Mission of march: On Jan. 21, we will stand together to tell the nation and the administration-elect that: • All women shall maintain the freedom and lawful protection to choose what is best for them as it concerns their biological and reproductive health. • The diverse and vibrant communities of the United States of America shall be protected from political factions that would seek to inhibit their expression and existence by implementing legal restrictions on personal freedoms. These diverse and vibrant communities are the fabric of our great country and shall not be torn by hateful, divisive and racist rhetoric or actions. • All people, regardless of gender, gender identification, ethnicity, racial heritage, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation and/or socioeconomic status shall be treated equally and equitably, with respect, dignity and justice for all.

The Women’s March is a national movement standing for human rights, civil liberties and social justice and is open to women and all people who are supportive of women, according to Steamboat resident Millie Beall, one of the local march’s organizers.

Beall said the idea for the local march came about as a way for women to participate in the national Women’s March movement without having to travel outside their own city.

“There are a lot of people who are going to Washington or who are going to Denver, but there are also a lot of people who can’t,” said Beall, who proposed the idea to fellow female community members earlier this month. “It’s an opportunity for people to make a statement, just like everywhere else across the nation.”

The local group organizing the march has borrowed the specific language of the march’s purpose from Denver’s march, with main goals related to preserving women’s reproductive health rights, protecting the country’s diverse and vibrant communities and treating all people equally and respectfully.

Marchers will convene at 10 a.m. near Bud Werner Memorial Library and march south along Lincoln Avenue to Third Street. The march will then reverse and end at the courthouse lawn, where people can hear from poets speaking about each of the march’s three points.

“We can show the community here that these are things we feel strongly about,” said Millie Beall’s daughter-in-law, Helen Beall, a fellow organizer.

Helen Beall said the march is not an anti-Donald Trump march and will remain positive.

“The reason I want to do this is because I feel strongly that, as a community, we’re the strongest when we’re together and untied and finding strength in our diversity,” Helen Beall said.

Attendees can RSVP to attend the march and learn more on the event’s Facebook page, Women’s March on Steamboat Springs.

Information about the march translated into Spanish is available on the Facebook page.

As of Monday, nearly 150 people had indicated their plans to join the local march.

