Steamboat briefs: Calling 811 reduces risk of damaged utility lines

Atmos Energy reminds homeowners and excavators that they are required by law to call 811 to have all buried utility lines located and marked before digging.

Since 2008, Atmos Energy has seen a 36 percent increase in requests by the public to have underground natural gas lines marked. Once underground utility lines are marked, it is important to take special care around all line markings by digging by hand.

“The greatest risk to our natural gas pipelines is accidental damage while digging,” said Gary Gregory, president of Atmos Energy’s Colorado division, in a news release. “Even minor damage, such as a scrape, dent, or crease in a pipeline or its coating, can cause a leak.”

Every time the excavating public calls 811 before digging, the chances of hitting an underground utility line decreases by 99.9 percent.

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to their local one-call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent to the digging site to mark the location of underground utility-owned lines with flags and spray paint, free of charge.

Atmos Energy located 1.5 million underground natural gas lines in 2015.

“We appreciate our customers observing this important safety law,” Gregory said. “Calling 811 is the law in every state that we serve. All excavators should call 811 at least three business days before digging on public or private property.

For more information, visit atmosenergy.com/811, or call 811.com.

Residents encouraged to renew licenses online

Colorado residents who renew their driver’s licenses or identification cards online will now receive a newly designed card.

Renewing online allows customers to avoid visiting a Department of Motor Vehicle office. It also offers individuals the opportunity to update their current physical and mailing addresses.

Individuals may renew their driver license up to two consecutive times online. The most recent photo on file with the DMV is used when renewing online.

Last year, only 29 percent of eligible residents took advantage of the online renewal option. Individuals are encouraged to renew online for their convenience.

Colorado unveiled the new driver’s license and identification card at three pilot offices in March. All driver license offices across the state are issuing the new design.

Parkinson’s exercise class scheduled twice weekly

Parkinson’s exercise classes are held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Fridays at the United Methodist Church of Steamboat Springs, Eighth and Oak streets. The class consists of exercises developed by neuroscientist Becky Farley and Gary Sobol, who has Parkinson’s and is the founder of GZ Sobol’s Parkinson’s Network, to specifically address Parkinson’s symptoms, including dexterity, rigidity, balance, bradykinesia and voice softness.

Classes are free. For more information, call Jacqueline Teuscher at 303-829-2869 or Eva Gibbons at 970-846-988t, or email jacqueline.teuscher@gmail.com.

Christmas trees may be dropped off at Howelsen

Christmas trees may be dropped off in the Northeast corner of the Howelsen Ice Arena parking lot. People are asked to remove all tinsel, ornaments, lights and nails from the trees, and wreaths are not to be dropped off. The resulting mulch will be given to residents and used in city parks.

Dog, cat licenses renewal available for 2017

All 2016 Routt County Dog and Cat Licenses expire Dec 31, and new 2017 licenses can be purchased.

All dogs and cats in the city of Steamboat Springs and within Routt County are required by law to be licensed yearly. To license a pet, owners will need a certificate of vaccination to prove their pet has up-to-date rabies vaccinations. The price for the yearly license is $5 for altered animals or $25 for unaltered animals.

Licenses can be purchased at Routt County Humane Society, 760 Critter Court or at Mountain Peaks Veterinary Hospital, Mount Werner Veterinary Hospital, Pet Kare Clinic and Steamboat Veterinary Hospital.