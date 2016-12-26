Sheraton timeshare proposal will modernize part of resort built in 1981

— A plan to convert more than half the remaining hotel rooms at the Sheraton Steamboat Resort into updated timeshares recently earned approval, and some ringing endorsements, from the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission.

“I think it looks like a good improvement to the building,” Commissioner Brian Smith said before the commission voted 5-0 to endorse the plan.

Planning Commission Chairman Charlie MacArthur also praised the proposal, which will modernize and greatly change the look of the portion of the Sheraton that was built in 1981.

Under the plan, 188 hotel rooms in the Sheraton’s West Tower will be converted into 112 timeshares.

Some portions of the exterior balconies on the property will be filled in to add more square footage inside the timeshares, and upgrades to the roof will prevent snow from piling up in the plaza below.

Eric Smith, who has offices in Steamboat and Boulder, is the architect of the project.

Commissioners didn’t have many questions about the project at their Dec. 15 meeting, and city staff noted the proposal doesn’t require any variances.

City planners noted the project could have been approved administratively had it not encompassed so much square footage.

The Steamboat Springs City Council will consider the proposal next week.

The renovation project will encompass about 94,000 square feet.

The new timeshares will be a mix of studio and two-bedroom units.

As of last year, the Sheraton had 21 vacation ownership, or timeshare units.

The latest planning proposal will greatly increase the inventory of the vacation ownership units at the base-area resort.

Sheraton General Manager Dan Pirrallo told Steamboat Today earlier this month he thinks he will be able to discuss plans for the overall Sheraton property in the coming months.

But some of the plans are still awaiting approval from Vistana, the company that now owns the resort.

The possible changes to the Sheraton — which also reportedly include converting conference room space into amenities for timeshare owners — have drawn mixed reactions in the community.

Some worry that, if the conference rooms are indeed repurposed into amenities for timeshare owners, the city will lose tax revenue generated from hosting large group conferences.

But other community members think the changes could have a positive economic impact.

Some speculated in August that adding more timeshares at the base of the Steamboat Ski Area could lead to a higher occupancy rate and allow other hotels to raise their rates in a market with less competition.

