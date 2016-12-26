The Record for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016: Officers investigate report of runaway child

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of harassment.

4:44 a.m. Officers were called to a complaint about loud noises near a steakhouse in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

5:29 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run near Walton Pond.

2:17 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of someone having a seizure in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

2:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver heading east on U.S. Highway 40 near Milner.

8:48 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft from a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

10:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a runaway child from the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.