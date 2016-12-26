Arts center founder, executive director to step down

After eight years of putting her heart and reputation on the line, the woman who has helped bring local artists into the limelight is retiring as executive director of The Center For Visual Arts, the nonprofit gallery she founded in Steamboat Springs.

Linda Laughlin was in a tight spot when she decided the Yampa Valley needed an outlet for little-known and emerging artists in 2009: There was a full-blown recession underway, nobody thought she could succeed with this new little art gallery and no organization would take her idea under their nonprofit umbrella.

None of that stopped her. She used her experience as a former gallery owner and ad agency executive to get things moving.

“I spent a year and half to get the non-profit designation,” Laughlin said. “My family helped fund this thing for years, and a dedicated board kept us above water. It didn’t break even until year 4 or 5."

Few people know that, for years, Laughlin spent endless nights setting up the art exhibits, hammering nails and moving art from spot to spot until it “was perfect.”

However, a few people did.

“People don’t really understand what it takes to get a gallery going, getting the nonprofit status and the grants written,” said sculptor Brad Poissant, who sat on the original board of directors after Laughlin started the CVA. “Linda has done a remarkable job getting it going and making it a success.”

Artist Sandra Sherrod, co-owner of Pine Moon Fine Art, said Laughlin's work is reflected throughout the community.

“She did a good job of finding a place for the emerging artist, and that’s really important in the art community," Sherrod said. “If you don’t get those emerging artists going, your art community will collapse.”

Well-known ceramic and watercolor artist Deb Babcock said Laughlin’s work has made it possible for many artists to get their feet wet.

“It’s a nice way for people who are just breaking into art to have a place right in the middle of downtown to display their work,” Babcock said. “She’s had a hundred people cycle in” and out of the gallery. “She’s been really helpful for a lot of the up-and-coming artists.”

Nobody knows that better than Gallery 89 owner Rufina Tegeder, who said Laughlin’s mentoring spurred her to open up her own art gallery in downtown Steamboat. Tegeder now represents some of the artists who got their start under Laughlin’s CVA.

“I think Linda had a profound effect on these artists,” Tegeder said. “She’s basically launching careers and nurturing their talent.”

Laughlin acknowledged she is often seen as a no-nonsense Easterner who gets things done, even if it means stepping on some toes. But no one can deny her soft spot for the arts.

“Art is part of what defines humanity. This sounds lofty, but it really is what I believe,” Laughlin said.

“There’s been an incredible amount of joy watching the creative process, and we’ve had a lot of successes.”

Laughlin’s biggest success may be launching the hugely popular First Friday Artwalk, along with co-founder Sherrod. Sherrod and other artists had been pushing for a community-involved, monthly artwalk, but they needed Laughlin’s marketing skills to finally launch it in 2007, while she was under the auspices of the local Arts Council.

“She had the info on how to get the community to come together," Sherrod said. "She’s very good at marketing."

“The artwalk has gotten more people out in the community, checking out local art,” added Babcock who shows at CVA and has her own ceramics studio. “She’s (Laughlin) helped people bring art into all these other venues, like hair salons and restaurants.”

In the meantime, Laughlin has spent the past few years preparing the CVA to survive without her at its helm.

“She’s leaving a healthy organization in the hands of the artists, executive director and the administration assistant,” said new Executive Director Betsy Chase.

Laughlin will join the CVA’s board of directors to remain involved and credits the artists and volunteers with keeping CVA healthy.

“It takes a tremendous amount of volunteer effort and fundraising to do it,” Laughlin said. “It’s a labor of love. I’m fortunate to have a family that loves what I do, that’s willing to work and pay the bills so I have the remarkable privilege to do this.”