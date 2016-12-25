Steamboat briefs: Stagecoach park hosts ice fishing tourney Jan. 7

Stagecoach State Park’s sixth annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 7.

Cash prizes are awarded to the top five contestants, and this year, the tournament will be open to all fish species.

“Ice anglers have a lot of fun during the tournament,” said park manager Craig Preston in a news release. “The prizes are very attractive, as we anticipate giving away between $1,000 and $3,000 this year. In addition, 25 percent of the tournament proceeds will be donated to the Soroco Science Club.”

The tournament is limited to 200 adult and 50 youth entries. Registration fees are $30 for anyone 16 or older. Youth 15 or younger can enter for free and are eligible for non-cash prizes.

Same-day registration will be possible at Stagecoach State Park’s Marina Deck, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. on the day of the tournament.

Prior to Jan. 5, participants can preregister at Stagecoach State Park’s office during regular park hours, CPW’s Steamboat Springs office at 925 Weiss Drive or at Spiro’s Tradin’ Post, 107 West Main St. in Oak Creek.

The tournament is sponsored by the town of Oak Creek, South Routt Recreation Association, Yampa Valley Anglers and the Stagecoach Marina.

“It’s a great group that works together to organize this tournament, and we are very grateful for the partnership,” Preston said.

For tournament rules and a registration form, email dnr_stagecoach.park@state.co.us or call 970-736-2436.

Anglers are reminded that all current fishing regulations for the year 2016-17 will apply and will be enforced. A valid state parks pass is required to enter the park, and carpooling is highly recommended due to limited parking space.

Help pick 104th Winter Carnival button winner

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is asking for help choosing the artwork for its 104th annual Winter Carnival button through online. In February, the winning button design will represent this year’s carnival theme, “Take Me To The Mountains,” and will be showcased on posters, websites and in digital/print publications. The top three buttons determined by popular votes will be selected as finalists along with the top three buttons judged for artistic quality by a juried committee. The final button will be picked by the Winter Sports Club. Vote online at wintercarnivalbuttonart.com.

YVSC offers opportunity to recycle old electronics

Old, unwanted electronics can be recycled safely at collection boxes in the offices at Steamboat middle and high schools or the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council office at 141 Ninth St.

Items dropped off at those locations must be the size of a laptop or smaller and should not include towers, screens or keyboards. Items that can be recycled include old cell phones, smart phones, cell phone batteries and chargers, iPods, MP3 players, digital cameras, tablets, aircards and Bluetooth, ink and toner cartridges, laptops, GPS devices and headphones. An additional free cell phone collection box is located downtown in the Wells Fargo bank lobby.

Any funding returned through the certified recyclers who receive these items benefits the Routt County Sustainable Schools program.

Larger electronics such as computers, televisions and VCRs can be recycled locally and legally for a small fee to consumers through such businesses as Waste Management or G&S Mountain Recyclers in north Steamboat. Complete recycling location information is available in both English and Spanish.