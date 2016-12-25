Search underway for new Steamboat Springs Chamber CEO

— The Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s Executive Committee is spending this week narrowing the candidate pool for the organization’s next CEO.

Selection committee chairperson Adonna Allen said last week that the position has attracted more than 40 applicants from across the country, as well as two local candidates and one international candidate.

“Obviously, it’s an exciting position,” Allen said.

The new CEO will replace former chamber CEO Jim Clark, who resigned in late November after a little more than two years leading the organization, which works to advocate for local businesses, further economic development and boost tourism through destination marketing.

Chamber marketing director Kara Stoller has been filling in as interim CEO through the transition.

Allen said the selection committee hopes to narrow the applicant pool to between five and seven candidates, then conduct a first round of interviews with the chamber board’s executive committee the week of Jan. 9.

A second interview committee — made up of representatives from the city, county, Main Street Steamboat Springs, a large employer, the Young Professionals Network and other community members — is scheduled to interview the finalists the week of Jan. 16.

“A variety of community representatives will be sitting on that committee,” Allen said.

The selection committee hopes it will settle on a top candidate the week of Jan. 23 and offer the position, Allen said.

“We’re looking for someone that knows and understands our community and the types of issues facing our resort, as well as our businesses,” Allen said.

Allen said the new leader should understand marketing Steamboat Springs as a destination experience and working on economic development so businesses can continue to thrive in the community.

Anyone interested in providing feedback about what qualities the new CEO should have can contact Allen at adonnaallen@alpinebank.com.

Based on the current timeline, Allen said the selection committee hopes the new CEO can begin work in early February.

