Routt County Board Of County Commissioners meeting agendas for Dec. 26 and 27

Monday, Dec. 26

Work session

Commissioners will not meet.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Regular meeting

10:30 a.m. Call to order

A. Pledge Of Allegiance

B. Approval of accounts payable, manual warrants and payroll

10:35 a.m. Consent agenda items

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda to allow the board of commissioners to spend its time and energy on more important items on a lengthy agenda. Any commissioner may request that an item be pulled from the consent agenda and considered separately. Any member of the public may request any item to be pulled from the consent agenda.

A. Approval of county commissioners minutes: Regular meeting of Nov. 8, 2016.

B. Approval of and authorization for the chair to sign the CDHS certification of compliance of the county merit system for 2017

C. Approval of authorization for chair to sign plat for Project #PL-16-14.

D. Approval of authorization for chair to sign plat for Project #PL-16-57.

E. Approval of authorization for chair to sign the plat for Project #PL-16-48.

10:40 a.m. Consideration of items pulled from the consent agenda

10:45 a.m. Public comment

Public comment will be heard on any item except quasi-judicial land use items. County commissioners will take public comment under consideration but will not make any decision or take action at this time.

10:55 a.m. Legal

Erick Knaus, county attorney

• Consideration of revised electronic public records management policy.

11 a.m. Planning

Chad Phillips, director

• Consideration of Windwalker bond release.

11:15 a.m. Routt County EMS Advisory Board

• Annual renewal of ambulance service licenses and permits for ambulances operating in Routt County.

11:30 a.m. Human services

Chris Hensen, director

• Consideration to approve a pay scale for the Child Welfare supervisor.

• Consideration to approve a pay scale for the purchasing manager.

11:45 a.m. Legal

Erick Knaus, county attorney

• Consideration for approval and authorization for the chair to sign a settlement agreement with Tom Wisecup, as to Routt County Case No. 16CV30082.

All regular meetings are open to the public unless otherwise noted. All meetings will be held in the Routt County Historic Courthouse — 522 Lincoln Ave., Hearing Room, Steamboat Springs — or as otherwise noted. All programs, services and activities of Routt County are operated in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need a special accommodation as a result of a disability, please call the commissioners office at 970-879-0108 to assure that we can meet your needs. Please notify us of your request as soon as possible prior to the scheduled event. Routt County uses the Relay Colorado service. Dial 711 or TDD 970-870-5444.