The Record for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2016: Police investigate hit-and-run incidents

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

1:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian near Walton Pond.

8:40 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.

10:33 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Bear Drive. No injuries were reported.

1:17 p.m. Officers were called to a theft report in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

1:20 p.m. Officers were called to a report of fraud in the 29000 block of Elk View Drive.

2:13 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Department firefighters were called to assist an ill person in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

2:28 p.m. Officers were called to an animal complaint in the 2800 block of Eagle Ridge Drive.

3:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of threats having been made in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:13 p.m.Officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 400 block of Third Street.

8:45 p.m. Officers were called to assist a motorist at Downhill Drive and West End Avenue.

10:11 p.m. Officers were called to assist a motorist in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

10:40 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police officers and firefighters were called to a possible overdose/poisoning in the 800 block of Yampa Street.