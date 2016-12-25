Letters to Santa: Routt County kids share annual letters to Jolly Old Saint Nick

For generations, children have written letters to Santa Claus in preparation for Christmas morning. Since the birth of this whimsical tradition, a lot has changed. Childhood hopes, however, remain alive and well, as they've always been.

Letters to Santa — 2016

Dear Santa,

My name is Lila. I am 2. All I would like for Christmas is a kitten for my mom and I. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

— Lila

Dear Santa,

Things I want for

Christmas:

Fairy Garden, Play-Doh Fun Cut Hair, Hippopotamus Dress-Up, Play Rock-It Guitar, Gum and Candy. I love you Santa.

— Paigiey

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year – and I will be even gooder for the rest of the year. May I please have a 1. Belle Dress (with no sparkles) 2. And a box of Legos with an Aerial puppy and a pokahontas racoon. (I already have a Rapunzel Lego puppy).

Love,

— Aria

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? I believe Rudolph. How does his nose glow? Rudolph is the best.

Love,

— Jack

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Thank you for bringing us gifts every year. This year I would just like surprises. Nothing big, just something you think I would like. Thank you very much! Merry Christmas!

Love,

— Wren

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I would like a new sqeeky toy. Thank you very much!

Wuv,

— Abby (the dog)

Dear Santa,

For Chistmas can I please have a life sized adult Arctic fox. And a life sized baby Arctic fox. Also may I please have a stuffed animal golfer (for my dad). Thank you!

Love,

— Davis

P.S. Don’t tell him!

Dear Mr. and Mrs. Claus,

What kind of cookies do you want? For Chritmas I want a big big big big big huge Costco white teddy bear. And a huge red gummy bear and a computer! Please Santa and Mrs. Claus. Ho Ho Ho.

Love,

— Reagan O’Connell

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa Claus. How did you get majic?

Love, — Bella

Dear Santa,

Why are you Santa? Why does Rudoltph have a red nos?

Love,

— Max

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a doctor bag. And all the Beanie Boos in the world. I love you.

Love,

— Amelia

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaia. This year I have been very good. What I would MOST like for Christmas this year is: a troll stuffed animal because I tried to be good.

If your elves are not too busy I would also like: a Panda. Thank you.

I promise to leave you some: cookies, carrots, milk on Christmas Eve.

Merry Christmas!

— Kaia, 5

Letters to Santa — 1941

Dear Santa,

I wish a Merry Christmas to you. My name is Charles Hurd. I have been good. My brother wants a farm set. My mother wants some night clothes and some dish covers. My father wants (oh, I forgot what I was going to say). Getting back to me, I want a cowboy suit and a sled. Goodbye dear Santa.

Yours truly,

— Charles Hurd

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you? I am just fine. I have been good. Will you bring me some toys? Will you bring me a doll buggy and a book about enchanting stories and a work book and a reading book? I would like them. Merry, merry Christmas to you.

Yours truly,

— Joan Muhken

Dear Santa,

I want a pair of skis and ski poles. My brother wants the same thing. I want a set of dishes. I want a girl doll, but I don't think I can get it.

Your friend,

— Margaret Farrell

Dear Santa,

I want a sled for Christmas and some candy. I want a cowboy suit and that is all.

Your friend,

— Dean Reid

Dear Santa,

I want a doll buggy, a pair of skis and poles, a pair of ice skates, a stewardess suit, and a doll with rubber pants.

Merry Christmas,

— Karen Hails

Dear Santa,

I have been very good, if you think I have I want a doll. I want a girl's cowboy suit, if you have one. I want a sled. My mother told me that I could have one, maybe. I have skis so I do not need any this year. Well, I guess I had better go now. And a Merry Christmas to you.

Your friend,

— Phyllis Aim Cross

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I want a Pluto for Christmas. It is 50 cents. I want a race track with two racers on it. It ls $1. And I also want a Mountie suit. It is $2. I have been a good boy so please bring them to me. And if I am awake then I will tell you "thank you."

Your friend,

— Gerald Roy Neish

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Will you bring me a play gun and a bicycle and an airplane pilot suit and a football suit, too. I would like a .22 rifle. That is all. Merry Christmas to you, dear Santa.

— Glen Cox

Dear Santa,

Please Santa. I want a Dy-Dee doll. Please Santa I want a pair of shoes.

Your friend,

— Norma Ireland

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. Please bring me a mama doll, a pair of roller skates and a bicycle. Merry Christmas.

Your friend,

— Joan Muirhead

Dear Santa,

Please send me a pair of skis. I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Your friend,

— Joe Salisbury

Top 4 Best of the Boat Cookie Contest winners

Mint chocolate cookies

Submitted by Jenny Carey

3/4 cup butter

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

2 tablespoons water

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (1 bag)

2 eggs

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Andes mints

In a saucepan over low heat, melt together the butter, sugar and water, stirring occasionally until melted. Remove from heat and stir in the chocolate chips until melted and set aside to cool for 10 minutes. Pour the chocolate mixture into a large bowl and beat in eggs one at a time. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt in a bowl, then mix into the chocolate mixture. Cover and refrigerate the dough for at least an hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease cookie sheets and roll cookie dough into tablespoon-sized balls and place 2 inches apart on the sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes. When cookies come out, lightly press half of an Andes mints onto the top of the cookie and let sit for a couple minutes. When the mint is soft, swirl with the back of a spoon to make a pattern. Let cool.

White chocolate cranberry cookies

Submitted by Mary Randolphi

1 cup shortening

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

2 1/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 12-oz. package of white chocolate chips

1 12-oz. package of dried cranberries

Mix shortening, sugars and vanilla until smooth. Add eggs one at a time. Mix dry ingredients and add to sugar mixture. Beat well. Add chips and cranberries, and mix well. Drop by spoonful’s onto greased cookie sheet (or use parchment paper to assure you never burn a cookie). Bake 12-14 minutes at 350 degrees until lightly brown. Remove from cookie sheet and cool.

Peppermint Oreo cookie balls

Submitted by Stanzi Lucy

1 brick of cream cheese

1 package of Oreos

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

White chocolate morsels

Crushed candy canes

1 tablespoon shortening

In a food processor, crush Oreos until fine. Add to room-temperature cream cheese with the extract and mix well. Chill in refrigerator about 30 minutes. Roll into balls and chill again. Melt morsels with 1 tablespoon of shortening until it is a smooth liquid. Spoon over balls, and top with candy can crumbs. Chill until chocolate is hardened.

Molasses sugar cookies

Submitted by Robin Stone

3/4 cups Crisco, melted and cooled

1 cup and 2 tablespoons sugar plus additional for forming cookies

1/4 cup molasses

1 egg

2 cup and 2 tablespoons flour

1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

In a large bowl, whisk together the Crisco, 1 cup and 2 tablespoons of the sugar, the molasses and egg. Into a bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cloves and ginger. Stir the flour mixture into the molasses mixture, stirring until the mixture forms dough. Chill the dough covered for at least two hours or overnight. Roll level tablespoons of the dough into balls, roll the balls in additional sugar, coating them completely and then arrange them 3 inches apart on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 6 minutes or until the tops are cracked and the cookies are just set; transfer to rack to cool. Makes 35 cookies.