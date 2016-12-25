Healthy eating: Spinach mushroom muffin frittata

Spinach mushroom muffin frittata

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup chopped mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 cups fresh spinach, stemmed, rinsed and chopped

8 large eggs

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

1 teaspoon dill

Salt and freshly ground pepper

12 muffin liners (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease muffin cups with cooking spray or olive oil, or place muffin liners in each cup. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add mushrooms, cooking until they soften. Add garlic and cook for one more minute. Add spinach to the mushroom mixture, cover and let the spinach steam over low heat for 2 minutes or until spinach is soft. Evenly distribute the cooked vegetables in the bottom of the prepared muffin cups. Beat eggs in a large bowl, and whisk in the cottage cheese, dill and season with salt and pepper. Pour the egg/cottage cheese mixture over the vegetables until they are 2/3rds full. With a fork, stir each cup to mix the contents. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Makes 12 muffin-size omelets.

Recipe provided by Karen Massey