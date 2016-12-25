Health briefs: Programs helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes

— Programs helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have prediabetes or are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Program participants will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays beginning Jan. 11 at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101. Participants will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment. They will learn how to make realistic, achievable goals about nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications. To learn more about the program, visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention. For more information or to sign up, call 970-871-7618.

Aging Well exercise classes available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Yampa. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and Tai Chi classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell, or call 970-871-7676.

Program for Moms now using eWIC card

The Colorado Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children has switched from paper checks to a debit-style eWIC card. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental nutritious foods to pregnant women, mothers and children who qualify. Allocations for WIC-approved foods are added to participants’ eWIC cards. The card eliminates confusion and check out time in the grocery store. Research has found WIC increases duration of pregnancies, reduces infant mortality and low birthweight and helps prevent nutritional deficiencies in children. Woman and children in WIC are also more likely to receive prenatal care and/or have a regular source of medical care. WIC is offered at Northwest Colorado Health in Steamboat Springs and Craig. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wic or call 970-871-7677.

Free breast exams available for qualified women

Women age 40 to 64 who have limited or no health insurance may qualify for free breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. In addition to meeting age and income requirements, women must live in Colorado, be legal residents (or legally present) in the U.S. and have not had a mammogram or Pap test in the past 12 months. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program at Northwest Colorado Health. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-879-1632.