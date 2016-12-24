Steamboat briefs: Steamboat sales tax rate slated to decrease Jan. 1

The sales and use tax rates within the city of Steamboat Springs will decrease by .25 percent Jan. 1, going from 4.75 percent to 4.5 percent. Referendum 2B was passed by voters in November 2011 and is set to expire Dec. 31. The online sales tax filing system and paper forms will be adjusted to accommodate for this change. Contact the city’s sales tax department with questions.

New regulation applies to snowmobile owners

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds anyone planning to purchase a boat, OHV or snowmobile after Jan. 1 that a new regulation requires buyers to demonstrate proof of ownership before the vehicle can be registered. Failure to show proof of ownership will prevent the completion of the registration.

Ski fitness series set to begin at Lake Catamount

Lake Catamount Touring Center will host a Women’s XC Ski Fitness Series beginning Jan 6. The clinics are for women who want to improve their cross-country ski technique, gain fitness and have fun.

Session one will be held Jan.6, 13 and 20, and session two will be offered Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and 10. The skate ski group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the classic ski group from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $100 for a three-week session or $40 per week. Rental equipment is available. Call Lake Catamount at 970-871-6667 to sign up or for more information.

Registration open for reading group at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a six-week Shakespeare reading group focusing on William Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra,” led by veteran English teacher Sally Frostic.

The free workshop will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on six consecutive Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 22, at the library for both first-time and experienced Shakespeare readers. The overall emphasis is on enjoyment of “Antony and Cleopatra” through discussions, reading brief excerpts aloud and learning about the playwright and his world.

Participants are asked to commit to the reading and attend most of the sessions. To register, contact Adult Programs Coordinator Jennie Lay at jlay@steamboatlibrary.org or 970-879-0240, ext. 317.

The workshop is limited to 25 participants, and the library has copies of “Antony and Cleopatra” to lend to everyone. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

YVSC staff offers locals ride sharing program

The staff at the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council has introduced a Yampa Valley Ride Share page on Facebook meant to serve locals looking for carpool opportunities and commuting partners within the Yampa Valley. The new site to connect valley commuters is intended as a companion to pre-existing Facebook pages, such as Steamboat Springs Ride Share, which connect riders and drivers to and from the Front Range. Yampa Valley Ride Share replaces previous carpooling outreach efforts at Northwest Colorado Carpool World, which has been discontinued. For more information, email info@yvsc.org.

Horizons in search of volunteers for program

Horizons Specialized Services is seeking volunteers to help with an upcoming program, which will offer opportunities for personal growth through participation in community events and activities.

A small team will meet once per week for a month to participate in an hour-long activity. For more information, call 970-879-4466.

December Food for Fines program offered at library

During the month of December, kids can “pay-off” their library fines while helping local families in need by participating in the Bud Werner Memorial Library’s annual Food for Fines program. For every can or box of food kids bring to the Kids’ Desk, the library will waive $2 of their overdue fines.

All food will be donated to the local LiftUp food bank. This program is for kids and students age 17 and younger, for accounts listed under the child’s name during December, only.

The program cannot be used for replacement fees.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/services/kids/food-for-fines-december.