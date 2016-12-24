The Record for Friday, Dec. 23, 2016: Dave steals friend's car

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

12:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken woman at Après Ski Way and Village Drive. She had been at a Christmas party, and police gave her a ride home.

1:59 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man at a bus stop in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. He was walked to his condo.

3:06 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man at a convenience store in the first block of Anglers Drive. He had knocked over some things, and a taxi gave him a ride home.

9:39 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

9:48 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a woman who said her Jeep Cherokee had been stolen at Seventh and Oak Streets. The keys had been left in the ignition. The woman later learned her friend named "Dave" had borrowed it.

10:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 1400 block of Eagle Glen Drive.

10:58 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 28300 block of Wapiti Way.

12:17 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help an unconscious person in the 3400 block of Sunburst Court.

1:55 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who possibly had a stroke at a retirement community in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

4:07 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who possibly overdosed in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

4:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who had fraudulent credit card charges from a local car dealership.

5:02 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a window broken out of a Subaru in the 700 block of Oak Street. It was suspected a plow kicked up a rock that broke the window.

7:09 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person with a medical problem in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:14 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 20300 block of Colo. Highway 131.