Real Estate transactions Dec. 15 through 21

■ No address, Stagecoach
Seller: Donald L & Mary E. Winters Trust, Mary E. Winters Trustee
Buyer: Andrew Barnhart
Date: Dec. 15, 2016
Price: $1,050
Property description: 1.09 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 56 of South Station I in Stagecoach.
■ 27882 Silver Spur St.
Seller: Robert Struble
Buyer: Pamela M. and John D. Pitt
Date: Dec. 15, 2016
Price: $545,000
Property description: 1,745-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.39 acres, Filing 1, Lot 5 of Silverview Estates. Last sold for $415,000 in 2004.
■ 26210 U.S. Highway 40
Seller: Susan O. and Harry C. Brown
Buyer: Stephen Lloyd Evans
Date: Dec. 16, 2016
Price: $775,000
Property description: 2,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence and a 288-square-foot, one-bedroom on 111.46 acres of grazing/agricultural land. Last sold for $1,148,000 in 2010.
■ 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Wallace C. and Janet L. Acker
Buyer: Amy Baxter and Stephen Jones
Date: Dec. 16, 2016
Price: $330,000
Property description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 27 of West condominiums. Last sold for $275,000 in 2006.
■ 3172 Willowbrook Court
Seller: Jon and Sandy Peddie
Buyer: David Kulberg
Date: Dec. 16, 2016
Price: $547,800
Property description: 1,493-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.19 acres, Lot 12 of Willowbrook at Steamboat.
■ 35 Fifth St.
Seller: Mary J. Cantrell
Buyer: Highland Properties 4316 LLC
Date: Dec. 16, 2016
Price: $970,000
Property description: 1,615-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 406 of Olympian condominiums.
■ 915 Twilight Lane
Seller: Wyochs LLC
Buyer: Barn Village JV LLC
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $215,000
Property description: 0.176 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 21 of Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $195,000 in 2015.
■ 945 Twilight Lane
Seller: Wyochs LLC
Buyer: Barn Village JV LLC
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $215,000
Property description: 0.162 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 22 of Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $159,000 in 2013.
■ 2235 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Frank A. Roberts, Larry J. Taylor, James and Valerie Ann McDonald Revocable Living Trust, James F. McDonald Trustee
Buyer: Casey M. Roach
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $182,000
Property description: 590-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 300, Unit T13 of Storm Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $20,800 in 1971.
■ Unknown address, Steamboat Springs
Seller: CHD LLC
Buyer: Allison R. and Michael J. Montgomery
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $683,005
Property description: Filing 5, Unit 27 of Majestic Valley Townhomes.
■ 2315 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Martin Green
Buyer: Tony Esses and Andrea Susana Romano
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $558,000
Property description: 2,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 8 of Casa De Las Sierras condominiums. Last sold for $485,000 in 2007.
■ 2085 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Scot R. Sellers
Buyer: Patco Energy Ltd.
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $1,510,000
Property description: 2,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Building A, Unit 122 of Antlers at Christie Base. Last sold for $1,553,300 in 2005.
■ 23655 Silverado Road
Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association
Buyer: Geoffrey M. and Kasey L. Uhl
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $118,650
Property description: 35 acres of grazing/agriculture land. Last sold for $195,000 in 2005.
■ 2000 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Richard A. Sayles and Veronica F. Roth
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $2,075,000
Property description: 5,058-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 11, Townhome 11-A of More’s Corner Replat.
■ No address, Steamboat Springs
Seller: Mary L. Dobell
Buyer: HBTC LLC
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $575,000
Property description: Lot 1 of Wild Meadow subdivision final plat.
■ 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Linda L. and Michael D. Thompson
Buyer: Marissa C. Holmes and Bryce J. Read
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $206,500
Property description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 103 of Ski Time Square condominiums. Last sold for $127,000 in 2002.
■ 1936 13th St.
Seller: Donald F. King Jr.
Buyer: JMC Land Holdings LLC
Date: Dec. 19, 2016
Price: $512,222
Property description: 0.97 acres of vacant commercial land, Tract 9 of Twenty Mile Industrial Center.
■ 37325 Box Elder Lane
Seller: John Norwell Coquillard Revocable Trust, John Norwell Coquillard
Buyer: Juels A. Carlson
Date: Dec. 20, 2016
Price: $35,000
Property description: 37.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 12 of Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris. Last sold for $261,500 in 2004.
■ 449 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Rocky Peak Development LLC
Buyer: David Wayne and Shannon Victoria Uris
Date: Dec. 20, 2016
Price: $595,000
Property description: Filing 8, Unit 23 of Rocky Peak Village.
■ 2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Natalie Julia Guarnero
Buyer: Carla and Michael Gocool
Date: Dec. 20, 2016
Price: $218,500
Property description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 316 of Storm Meadows Club condominiums. Last sold for $176,000 in 2014.
■ 501 West Airport Blvd.
Seller: Mary L. and Jack W. McClurg
Buyer: Debra L. and Keith W. Simon
Date: Dec. 20, 2016
Price: $35,000
Property description: 582-square-foot garage storage, Filing 1, Unit RV9 on Hayden Airport Garages.
■ 40555 North Star Place
Seller: James Milo Alfring
Buyer: Andrew C. Bisbee
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $421,000
Property description: 1,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.23 acres, Filing 1, Lot 68 of Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $285,000 in 2012.
■ 1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Aspen Evergreen LLC
Buyer: David Matthew Burg
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $141,400
Property description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 204 of Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $91,000 in 2014.
■ 31470 Navajo Trail
Seller: Charles Barnhill Jr. and Arthur L. Fine
Buyer: Kyle and Luke Austin Maas
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $26,000
Property description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 177 of South Shore subdivision.
■ Unknown address
Seller: Raymond G. Selbe, G. Raymond Selbe Living Trust, William M. Moser Jr. Receiver
Buyer: Patrick John Libby and Kimberly Jeselle Shales
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $600,000
Property description: Unknown property description
■ 1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Jennifer L. and Bruce K. Holdeman
Buyer: Stephen Fucik
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $151,000
Property description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 104 of Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $97,000 in 2005.
■ 300 North Pine St.
Seller: Jeannie M. Wixson
Buyer: Shannon Marie Smith
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $145,000
Property description: Last sold for 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.11 acres, Block 1, Lot 25 of Seller’s addition to Hayden. Last sold for $100,000 in 2002.
■ 10780 Routt County Road 51
Seller: Elke Bass Vaitkus
Buyer: David E. and Iwona Jones
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $19,500
Property description: 237-square-foot commercial garage, Filing 2, Unit B-36 of Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.
■ No address, Steamboat Springs
Seller: Carol Finoff Corporation
Buyer: Donna Lynne Garth
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $575,000
Property description: 0.25 acres of vacant residential land, Block 10, Lot 1 and Block 9, Lot 6 of Original Town of Steamboat Springs.
■ 20765 Stirrup Way
Seller: Richard E. and Leslie Dawn Gervais
Buyer: Heritage Land Partners
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $5,000
Property description: 2.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 48 of Ski Hitch at Stagecoach.
■ 20795 Stirrup Way
Seller: Richard E. and Leslie Dawn Gervais
Buyer: Heritage Land Partners
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $5,000
Property description: 2.3 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 of Ski Hitch at Stagecoach.
■ 20835 Stirrup Way
Seller: Richard E. and Leslie Dawn Gervais
Buyer: Heritage Land Partners
Date: Dec. 21, 2016
Price: $5,000
Property description: 2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 55 of Ski Hitch at Stagecoach.
Total sales — $12,996,627
■ 2250 Après Ski Way
Seller: Kent and Julie Conwell
Buyer: Jim and Julie Black
Date: Dec. 15, 2016
Price: $360,000
Property description: An undivided one-eighth interest and to a 2,984-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-404 of One Steamboat Place. Last sold for $373,500 in 2010.
■ 2250 Après Ski Way
Seller: Jeffrey J. and Marisela Maria Weyers Living Trust, Jeffrey J. and Marisela Maria Weyers Trustee
Buyer: Julie and Jim Black
Date: Dec. 15, 2016
Price: $350,000
Property description: A divided one-eighth interest in and to a 2,984-squar-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-404 of One Steamboat Place.
Total timeshare sales — $710,000
Visit SteamboatHomefinder.com for more real estate news, home listings and more
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID