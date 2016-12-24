Real Estate transactions Dec. 15 through 21

■ No address, Stagecoach

Seller: Donald L & Mary E. Winters Trust, Mary E. Winters Trustee

Buyer: Andrew Barnhart

Date: Dec. 15, 2016

Price: $1,050

Property description: 1.09 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 56 of South Station I in Stagecoach.

■ 27882 Silver Spur St.

Seller: Robert Struble

Buyer: Pamela M. and John D. Pitt

Date: Dec. 15, 2016

Price: $545,000

Property description: 1,745-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.39 acres, Filing 1, Lot 5 of Silverview Estates. Last sold for $415,000 in 2004.

■ 26210 U.S. Highway 40

Seller: Susan O. and Harry C. Brown

Buyer: Stephen Lloyd Evans

Date: Dec. 16, 2016

Price: $775,000

Property description: 2,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence and a 288-square-foot, one-bedroom on 111.46 acres of grazing/agricultural land. Last sold for $1,148,000 in 2010.

■ 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Wallace C. and Janet L. Acker

Buyer: Amy Baxter and Stephen Jones

Date: Dec. 16, 2016

Price: $330,000

Property description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 27 of West condominiums. Last sold for $275,000 in 2006.

■ 3172 Willowbrook Court

Seller: Jon and Sandy Peddie

Buyer: David Kulberg

Date: Dec. 16, 2016

Price: $547,800

Property description: 1,493-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.19 acres, Lot 12 of Willowbrook at Steamboat.

■ 35 Fifth St.

Seller: Mary J. Cantrell

Buyer: Highland Properties 4316 LLC

Date: Dec. 16, 2016

Price: $970,000

Property description: 1,615-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 406 of Olympian condominiums.

■ 915 Twilight Lane

Seller: Wyochs LLC

Buyer: Barn Village JV LLC

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $215,000

Property description: 0.176 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 21 of Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $195,000 in 2015.

■ 945 Twilight Lane

Seller: Wyochs LLC

Buyer: Barn Village JV LLC

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $215,000

Property description: 0.162 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 22 of Barn Village at Steamboat. Last sold for $159,000 in 2013.

■ 2235 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Frank A. Roberts, Larry J. Taylor, James and Valerie Ann McDonald Revocable Living Trust, James F. McDonald Trustee

Buyer: Casey M. Roach

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $182,000

Property description: 590-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 300, Unit T13 of Storm Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $20,800 in 1971.

■ Unknown address, Steamboat Springs

Seller: CHD LLC

Buyer: Allison R. and Michael J. Montgomery

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $683,005

Property description: Filing 5, Unit 27 of Majestic Valley Townhomes.

■ 2315 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Martin Green

Buyer: Tony Esses and Andrea Susana Romano

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $558,000

Property description: 2,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 8 of Casa De Las Sierras condominiums. Last sold for $485,000 in 2007.

■ 2085 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Scot R. Sellers

Buyer: Patco Energy Ltd.

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $1,510,000

Property description: 2,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Building A, Unit 122 of Antlers at Christie Base. Last sold for $1,553,300 in 2005.

■ 23655 Silverado Road

Seller: JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association

Buyer: Geoffrey M. and Kasey L. Uhl

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $118,650

Property description: 35 acres of grazing/agriculture land. Last sold for $195,000 in 2005.

■ 2000 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Richard A. Sayles and Veronica F. Roth

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $2,075,000

Property description: 5,058-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 11, Townhome 11-A of More’s Corner Replat.

■ No address, Steamboat Springs

Seller: Mary L. Dobell

Buyer: HBTC LLC

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $575,000

Property description: Lot 1 of Wild Meadow subdivision final plat.

■ 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Linda L. and Michael D. Thompson

Buyer: Marissa C. Holmes and Bryce J. Read

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $206,500

Property description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 103 of Ski Time Square condominiums. Last sold for $127,000 in 2002.

■ 1936 13th St.

Seller: Donald F. King Jr.

Buyer: JMC Land Holdings LLC

Date: Dec. 19, 2016

Price: $512,222

Property description: 0.97 acres of vacant commercial land, Tract 9 of Twenty Mile Industrial Center.

■ 37325 Box Elder Lane

Seller: John Norwell Coquillard Revocable Trust, John Norwell Coquillard

Buyer: Juels A. Carlson

Date: Dec. 20, 2016

Price: $35,000

Property description: 37.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 12 of Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris. Last sold for $261,500 in 2004.

■ 449 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Rocky Peak Development LLC

Buyer: David Wayne and Shannon Victoria Uris

Date: Dec. 20, 2016

Price: $595,000

Property description: Filing 8, Unit 23 of Rocky Peak Village.

■ 2355 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Natalie Julia Guarnero

Buyer: Carla and Michael Gocool

Date: Dec. 20, 2016

Price: $218,500

Property description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 316 of Storm Meadows Club condominiums. Last sold for $176,000 in 2014.

■ 501 West Airport Blvd.

Seller: Mary L. and Jack W. McClurg

Buyer: Debra L. and Keith W. Simon

Date: Dec. 20, 2016

Price: $35,000

Property description: 582-square-foot garage storage, Filing 1, Unit RV9 on Hayden Airport Garages.

■ 40555 North Star Place

Seller: James Milo Alfring

Buyer: Andrew C. Bisbee

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $421,000

Property description: 1,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.23 acres, Filing 1, Lot 68 of Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $285,000 in 2012.

■ 1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Aspen Evergreen LLC

Buyer: David Matthew Burg

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $141,400

Property description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 204 of Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $91,000 in 2014.

■ 31470 Navajo Trail

Seller: Charles Barnhill Jr. and Arthur L. Fine

Buyer: Kyle and Luke Austin Maas

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $26,000

Property description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 177 of South Shore subdivision.

■ Unknown address

Seller: Raymond G. Selbe, G. Raymond Selbe Living Trust, William M. Moser Jr. Receiver

Buyer: Patrick John Libby and Kimberly Jeselle Shales

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $600,000

Property description: Unknown property description

■ 1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Jennifer L. and Bruce K. Holdeman

Buyer: Stephen Fucik

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $151,000

Property description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 104 of Rockies condominiums. Last sold for $97,000 in 2005.

■ 300 North Pine St.

Seller: Jeannie M. Wixson

Buyer: Shannon Marie Smith

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $145,000

Property description: Last sold for 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.11 acres, Block 1, Lot 25 of Seller’s addition to Hayden. Last sold for $100,000 in 2002.

■ 10780 Routt County Road 51

Seller: Elke Bass Vaitkus

Buyer: David E. and Iwona Jones

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $19,500

Property description: 237-square-foot commercial garage, Filing 2, Unit B-36 of Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.

■ No address, Steamboat Springs

Seller: Carol Finoff Corporation

Buyer: Donna Lynne Garth

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $575,000

Property description: 0.25 acres of vacant residential land, Block 10, Lot 1 and Block 9, Lot 6 of Original Town of Steamboat Springs.

■ 20765 Stirrup Way

Seller: Richard E. and Leslie Dawn Gervais

Buyer: Heritage Land Partners

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $5,000

Property description: 2.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 48 of Ski Hitch at Stagecoach.

■ 20795 Stirrup Way

Seller: Richard E. and Leslie Dawn Gervais

Buyer: Heritage Land Partners

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $5,000

Property description: 2.3 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 of Ski Hitch at Stagecoach.

■ 20835 Stirrup Way

Seller: Richard E. and Leslie Dawn Gervais

Buyer: Heritage Land Partners

Date: Dec. 21, 2016

Price: $5,000

Property description: 2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 55 of Ski Hitch at Stagecoach.

Total sales — $12,996,627

■ 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Kent and Julie Conwell

Buyer: Jim and Julie Black

Date: Dec. 15, 2016

Price: $360,000

Property description: An undivided one-eighth interest and to a 2,984-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-404 of One Steamboat Place. Last sold for $373,500 in 2010.

■ 2250 Après Ski Way

Seller: Jeffrey J. and Marisela Maria Weyers Living Trust, Jeffrey J. and Marisela Maria Weyers Trustee

Buyer: Julie and Jim Black

Date: Dec. 15, 2016

Price: $350,000

Property description: A divided one-eighth interest in and to a 2,984-squar-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-404 of One Steamboat Place.

Total timeshare sales — $710,000

