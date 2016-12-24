Jail Report for Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2016

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, Dec. 17

No arrests

Sunday, Dec. 18

Scott W. Contessa, 25 — fugitive of justice (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Eva G. Lyles, 32 — DUI, driving under the influence of drugs (SSPD)

Monday, Dec. 19

Anthony J. Cordova, 25 — two counts of fugitive of justice (Colorado State Patrol)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Leiner G. Cascante, 26 — fugitive of justice (Routt County Sheriff's Office)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Adan D. Arreola-Munoz, 53 — felony second-degree kidnapping (SSPD)

Angela C. Morchak, 19 — fugitive of justice (Hayden Police Department)

Tyler T. Schweim, 28 — failure to appear (RCSO)

Thursday, Dec. 22

Daren P. Mangiaracina, 41 — DUI, careless driving, no proof of insurance (RCSO)

Friday, Dec. 23

Rosemary N. Coleman, 32 — fugitive of justice (HPD)