Backcountry rescue fines, summer cycling discussions pique readers' interest

1. Skiers could face fine for rescues in backcountry, Dec. 18, 1,661 pageviews

2. Summer visitor survey showing decline in biking numbers raises eyebrows at Steamboat Springs City Council meeting, Dec. 16, 1,341 pageviews

3. Steamboat Springs woman seriously hurt after being hit by car, Dec. 16, 1,329 pageviews

4. Melanie Sturm: Solution for Trump election freak-out, Dec. 17, 882 pageviews

5. Police dog sniffs out felony, Dec. 15, 858 pageviews

6. Yampa Valley Electric outage cuts power to thousands in Yampa, Elk River valleys, Dec. 16, 781 pageviews

7. Steamboat school board names Joey Andrew new president, Dec. 19, 712 pageviews

8. Joe Meglen: Making housing affordable, Dec. 19 680 pageviews

9. Our view: Closing the housing gap, Dec. 17, 637 pageivews

10. Steamboat Springs will continue to lose its middle class if elected officials don't act on housing, committee warns, Dec. 13, 602 pageviews