Steamboat briefs: Night skiing at Steamboat closed Christmas Eve

Night skiing and riding will be closed Saturday to allow Steamboat Ski Resort guests and staff to celebrate Christmas Eve with friends and family. Night skiing and riding will resume on Sunday and remain open daily through Jan. 2. Starting Jan. 5, night skiing and riding will resume its normal schedule of Thursday through Monday.

City’s public works director accepts job in Montana

The city of Steamboat Springs’ Public Works Director Chuck Anderson has accepted a new position as deputy city manager with the city of Great Falls, Montana.

“On behalf of everyone at the city, we are excited for Chuck and his family for this new opportunity,” said Steamboat City Manager Gary Suiter in a news release. “We will miss Chuck’s leadership and can’t thank him enough for all his contributions to the city and the Steamboat Springs community over the past four and a half years. He will definitely be missed.”

Anderson has been the public works director in Steamboat since July 2012. In that role, he directed one of the city’s largest departments, which includes the airport, transit, engineering, water, wastewater, streets and fleet operations.

Before joining the city of Steamboat Springs, he served more than 27 years in the United States Air Force before ending his military career as command chief of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana in 2012.

“My four and a half years with the city and in Steamboat Springs have been phenomenal and were truly a learning experience, both personally and professionally,” Anderson said. “While Steamboat will always hold a special place in my heart, an opportunity such as this is the right thing for my family and one I simply couldn’t pass up.”

Anderson will continue with the city of Steamboat Springs through the end of January. The search for his replacement will begin after the holidays.

“During my tenure, it has been a privilege to work with the best public works team in the state,” Anderson added. “I know Steamboat Springs will be in good hands during this transition and as it heads into the future.”



Strings Music Festival hires new marketing director

Strings Music Festival has announced the hiring of Kristine Kilbourne as the organization’s new marketing director. Kilbourne, a native of Michigan, spent seven years in Denver before moving to Steamboat Springs in June. Her professional experience includes copywriting, public relations, brand management and digital communications.

Kilbourne comes to Strings from Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design where she served as the school’s communications manager. She has also worked with Girls Inc., Credit Simple, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and Remilon LLC. Kilbourne received a Bronze Congressional Service Medal for her work with AmeriCorp NCCC and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations from Oakland University.

Stagecoach to host ice fishing tournament Jan. 7

Stagecoach State Park’s sixth annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 7.

Cash prizes are awarded to the top five contestants, and this year, the tournament will be open to all fish species.

“Ice anglers have a lot of fun during the tournament,” said Park Manager Craig Preston in a news release. “The prizes are very attractive as we anticipate giving away between $1,000 and $3,000 this year. In addition, 25 percent of the tournament proceeds will be donated to the Soroco Science Club.”

The tournament is limited to 200 adult and 50 youth entries. Registration fees are $30 for anyone 16 or older. Youth 15 or younger can enter for free and are eligible for non-cash prizes.

Same-day registration will be possible at Stagecoach State Park’s Marina Deck, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. on the day of the tournament.

Before Jan. 5, participants can preregister at Stagecoach State Park’s office during regular park hours, CPW’s Steamboat Springs office at 925 Weiss Drive or at Spiro’s Tradin’ Post, 107 West Main St. in Oak Creek.

The tournament is sponsored by the town of Oak Creek, South Routt Recreation Association, Yampa Valley Anglers and the Stagecoach Marina.

“It’s a great group that works together to organize this tournament, and we are very grateful for the partnership,” Preston said.

For tournament rules and a registration form, email stagecoach.park@state.co.us or call 970-736-2436.

Anglers are reminded that all current fishing regulations for the year 2016-17 will apply and will be enforced. A valid state parks pass is required to enter the park, and carpooling is highly recommended due to limited parking space.