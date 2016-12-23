Routt Council on Aging menus for week of Dec. 26

■ Steamboat Springs Community Center
Monday: Moroccan chicken, couscous, asparagus, tossed salad, wheat roll, cookie
Tuesday: Jumbo shrimp, scalloped sweet potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, bran muffin
Thursday: Pork roast, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie
Friday: Ham salad sandwich, cream of potato soup, pinto beans, tossed salad, fruit
■ Hayden American Legion Hall
Tuesday: Jumbo shrimp, scalloped sweet potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, bran muffin
Thursday: Pork roast, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie
■ South Routt Community Center
Monday: Moroccan chicken, couscous, asparagus, tossed salad, wheat roll, cookie
Wednesday: Pork roast, roasted potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie
Friday: Ham salad sandwich, cream of potato soup, pinto beans, tossed salad, fruit
All lunches are served at noon. There is a recommended donation of $3 per lunch for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. A $30 punch card is good for 10 lunches for seniors 60 and older or five lunches for those younger than 60. Find detailed menus at rccoaging.org. Call 970-879-0633 to make a lunch reservation, request Meals on Wheels or arrange for a van pickup.
