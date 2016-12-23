The Record for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016: Downtown DUI

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

10:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious person harassing employees at a business in the 1100 block of 13th Street. Police told the person to leave and not return.

3:11 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man who was stumbling at Yampa and Sixth streets. The man got into a car to drive and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

4:42 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing involving an ex-girlfriend and ex-boyfriend at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:13 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 2300 block of Glacier Ridge.

5:59 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a juvenile and his father in the 800 block of Weiss Circle.

9:07 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing in the 500 block of East Washington Avenue.

9:32 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a two drunken people who were about to get into a car in the 300 block of Seventh Street. They were gone when officers arrived.