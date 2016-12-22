Steamboat briefs: Lodging report predicts 10,200 weekend visitors

About 10,200 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Wednesday.

The figure represents 65 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 56 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 80 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 59 percent full.

Lodging is expected to increase to 14,500 visitors by Wednesday.

The chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

BLM releases decision on Twentymile Coal lease

The Bureau of Land Management approved a coal lease modification that will allow Twentymile Coal to access an estimated 340,000 additional tons of federal coal from its existing underground Foidel Creek Mine, 20 miles southwest of Steamboat Springs.

The 310-acre lease modification involves federal coal under private surface and will not result in new surface disturbance. The decision and associated documents are available online at bit.ly/2hb4owv.

Twentymile Coal has been mining at the Foidel Creek Mine through underground methods since 1983. The Foidel Creek Mine is made up of six federal coal leases, private coal leases and state coal leases and currently produces about 7 million tons per year.

The BLM is responsible for the balanced use of the public lands and resources in a manner that best serves the long-term needs of current and future generations. Therefore, the BLM takes the necessary steps to ensure that federal coal lease modification applications are analyzed in accordance with federal regulations.

The BLM will receive fair market value from Twentymile Coal for the lands added to the lease by the proposed modification.

AA group to offer support during holiday season

Have you sometimes wished you could spend a holiday sober? Call Alcoholics Anonymous’ 24 Hour Hotline at 1-888-333-9649 or call 970-879-4882 for local meeting schedules.

Aging Well exercise classes available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Yampa. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and Tai Chi classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Support group offered for Alzheimer’s caregivers

The Alzheimer’s Association sponsors free caregiver information and support groups in Steamboat Springs for those caring for someone with dementia, whether 24/7 or long distance.

A spouse caregiver group meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month, and a family, friend and caregiver group meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. Both meetings are held at Rollingstone Respite House, 1500 Pine Grove Road.

These groups offer caregivers the opportunity to gather with others facing similar challenges in a safe, confidential setting. The benefits include finding community resources, understanding challenging behavior, sharing strategies and giving and receiving encouragement. Call 970-879-8942 for more information.

Hayden food bank offers free food, personal items

The Hayden Congregational Church Food Bank, 202 E. Jefferson, distributes free food and personal items to those in need. For more information, contact the church at 970-276-3510 or Pastor Jane at 970-757-0000 hayden-ucc@qwestoffice.net.