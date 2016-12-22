Shannon Fatjo: A sincere "thank you"

I'll be the first to admit that I was not raised to send or write thank you notes when I was the recipient of a gift. I honestly didn't think it made a difference. I imagine I presumed the person I received the gift from knew I was thankful and that was enough.

That thinking has caused some turmoil in my life because although I was thankful it's the principle in the note that makes a world of difference. I've learned that more often than not the person giving the gift usually is not looking for an extravagant gift or gesture in return, they are hoping that the recipient will see and acknowledge their selfless gesture and return it simply, with a thank you note (at least that's my perspective).

I am now one of those people who love receiving the thank you note almost as much as giving the gift.

With that said, it's that time of year where many people and groups in our community come together to bring joy into homes of others, not for the accolades or kuddos but for the pure warm feeling of knowing that they were able to put a smile on a little boy or girls face, or that of an elder man or woman, or to make the season a bit less stressful for a mom or dad.

We serve many walks of life in our community in many different circumstances, and I, for one, am thankful not only for our community this time of year but all year and especially to those that work to reach our fellow families and community members during tough times with giving hearts and warm smiles.

Thank you! The Fatjo family wishes you and yours a Merry Christmas.

Shannon Fatjo

Hayden