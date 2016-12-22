The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 21: Toilet clogged in act of vandalism

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

— Police, fire and ambulance calls

7:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Mount Werner Road.

7:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious person near the intersection of Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue. Someone was concerned about seeing a person standing in the road, but officers were unable to locate the person.

9:12 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a fight in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Hayden.

2:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. Someone was having an issue with their neighbor, and police gave them some advice for how to deal with the situation.

2:48 p.m. Officers were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 1900 block of Cornice Road. In what appeared to be an act of vandalism, someone had clogged the toilet at the pool area of a condominium complex.

6:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way. It was a family dispute between a child and their parents, and officers mediated the situation.

7:01 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. Someone was receiving unwanted text messages, and officers took a report.

7:18 p.m. Firefighters were called to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Waterstone Lane and Eagleridge Drive.

8:32 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian near the intersection of Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.

11:15 p.m. Officers assisted deputies on a report of a suspicious person at the intersection of Burgess Creek Road and Storm Meadows Drive. Someone had entered the area where Steamboat Ski Area keeps its snow grooming equipment without permission.