Steamboat Springs congregations plan holiday services

— Residents and visitors looking to celebrate the holidays in Steamboat Springs are invited to a special Christmas Eve service, hosted by Steamboat Bible Church and scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 at Olympian Hall at Howelsen Hill.

According to Dave Tyree, church pastor, the congregation has been hosting the Christmas Eve service for more than two decades.

“I’ve been doing it for the past six years, ever since I came, and I understand it’s been going on for over 20 years, total,” Tyree said.

Tyree said the service, which is open to all, will begin with congregational singing of Christmas carols, followed by a dramatic sermon.

This year’s sermon is titled “A Shepherd Sees the Light,” which Tyree will deliver in costume.

The sermon will be followed by more carols and the lighting of the Christmas candles.

Other holiday religious services set for the weekend are as follows.

Friday, Dec. 23

• Har Mischpacha

6 p.m. — Tot Shabbat services, 736 Oak St.

7 p.m. — Shabbat services, 736 Oak St.

Christmas Eve

• The United Methodist Church of Steamboat Springs

3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. — Christmas Eve services, 736 Oak St.

• Concordia Lutheran Church

3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve services, 755 Concordia Lane

• Steamboat Christian Center

4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. — Christmas Eve services, 821 Dougherty Road

• Holy Name Catholic Church

4 and 6:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve mass, 504 Oak St.

4 and 6:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve mass, 2200 Village Inn Court

10:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve mass, 504 Oak St.

• Anchor Way Church

4:30 and 6 p.m. — Christmas Eve service, 40650 Anchor Way Drive

• Euzoa Bible Church

5 p.m. — Christmas Eve candlelight service, 32305 Routt County Road 28

• First Baptist Church of Steamboat Springs

5 p.m. — Christmas Eve service, 3200 Divine Way

• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

5, 8 and 11 p.m. — Christmas Eve services, 846 Oak St.

• Hayden Congregational Church

7:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve candlelight service, 202 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

• St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church

9:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve mass, 504 Oak St., 400 S. Sharp Ave., Oak Creek

Christmas Day

• Holy Name Catholic Church

8:30 and 10:30 a.m. — Christmas Day mass, 504 Oak St.

• Concordia Lutheran Church

9 a.m. — Christmas service, 755 Concordia Lane

• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

9 a.m., 5 p.m. — Christmas services, 846 Oak St.

• Steamboat Bible Church

9:30 a.m. — Christmas service, 27285 Brandon Circle

• The United Methodist Church of Steamboat Springs

10 a.m. — Christmas services, 736 Oak St.

• Anchor Way Church

10:15 to 11:30 a.m. — Christmas service, 40650 Anchor Way Drive

• Hayden Congregational Church

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Christmas service — 202 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

• First Baptist Church of Steamboat Springs

11 a.m. — Christmas service, 3200 Divine Way

• Har Mishpacha

5 p.m. Lighting of Menorah — 736 Oak St.

• Euzoa Bible Church

5 p.m. — Christmas service, 32305 C.R. 28