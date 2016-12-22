Craig briefs: Coffee and a Newspaper canceled for January

The Craig Daily Press has canceled its January Coffee and a Newspaper. The event will resume at 7 a.m. Feb. 1 at The Memorial Hosptial. For more information, call Publisher Renee Campbell at 970-875-1788.

Craig Rotary Club to sell Christmas trees

The Craig Rotary Club is selling Christmas trees in Centennial Mall parking lot between O’Reillys and Village Inn. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in getting a tree outside scheduled times can call Randy Looper at 970-629-0654 or Lief Albaugh at 323-445-2239. All funds go to support the Rotary literacy projects in Moffat County School District schools.

BLM seeks comment on planned land swap

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed land exchange in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties that could consolidate public lands and increase public access, according to a BLM news release.

Under the proposed Buffalo Horn Land Exchange, the BLM would acquire three parcels totaling 4,036 acres in exchange for 16 isolated parcels of BLM lands totaling 3,806 acres.



Before the BLM begins the environmental assessment of this exchange, it wants to hear any issues or concerns the public thinks should be addressed. The BLM will hold a public, open-house meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Meeker Public Library, 490 Main St., to provide information and accept written comments.

The BLM will accept public comments through Jan. 23. Comments may be submitted to blm_co_wrfo_bhlex@blm.gov or to BLM WRFO, Land Exchange Comments, 220 East Market St., Meeker, CO 81641.



Elkhead campers must reserve spots next year

Elkhead Reservoir, one of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s most popular recreation destinations in the state’s northwest region, is upgrading its Bears Ears Campground from the current first-come, first-served structure to a reservation system, according to a news release.

From May 19 through Sept. 10, the public can reserve a campsite as many as six months before arriving. Outside that reservation window, campsites will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis, as weather allows.

Beginning immediately, campers can make reservations at Bears Ears and other campgrounds in the state by calling 303-470-1144, 1-800-678-2267 or visiting coloradostateparks.reserveamerica.com.

CPW reminds park visitors to purchase a daily or annual pass before entering any State Park.

For more information about Elkhead Reservoir State Park, visit the CPW website, or call 970-276-2061.