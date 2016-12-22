Carrigan 3 times a winner at Buck Hill

— Once is an accomplishment and twice even more so. Three times? That’s as convincing as it gets.

There was no debating last week at a Race to the Cup Alpine snowboarding event in Buck Hill, Minnesota, that Steamboat Springs rider Maggie Rose Carrigan was the fastest woman there. She was perfect at the week’s three races, winning each.

That success didn’t come as a surprise to those who have worked closest with her.

In fact, it was months in the making.

“She had a better preparation for the season, with more physical training,” said Thedo Remmelink, coach of Steamboat’s racing team. “Her determination is great this season, and she's really getting the maximum out of her season.”

The racing in Buck Hill included a trio of parallel slalom events, and Carrigan had no troubles busting through the bracket on each day to win against a field of mostly U.S. and Canadian athletes.

She certainly wasn’t the only local racer to break through with big-time results in what was one of the first events of the year for Steamboat riders.

Robby Burns won one of the three races on the men’s side then padded that with third- and fourth-place finishes in the other two races.

Billy Winters, too, had one of his best string of performances in Buck Hill. He actually raced four times. He missed the mark once, placing 23rd, but was red hot in his other three races, earning two second-place finishes — one in a juniors race — and a third.

Christian De Oliveira was another Steamboat athlete at the top. He won the juniors race, was second in one Race to the Cup event and seventh and 12th in the other two.

“It was a good start for us,” Remmelink said. “A lot of our riders stood out.”

