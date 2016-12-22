Bob Logan joins South Routt School Board

— The South Routt Board of Education accepted the resignation of one board member and appointed someone to fill the vacancy during its December meeting.

Board member Sean Veilleux, who was elected to represent District 6 in November 2015, resigned from the board because he was unable to make the time commitment work, according to board president Jules Palyo.

The board received one letter of interest to fill the vacancy from Bob Logan, a Yampa resident and former South Routt board member from 1995 to 2003.

Logan was the longtime owner of Bob’s Conoco in downtown Steamboat Springs before selling the business last year.

“I’ve always tried to stay somewhat in tune with what’s going on in the schools,” Logan said. “I retired a year ago from my business so now was a good time to get involved.”

Logan said he was approached by a couple of community members asking him to consider joining the board.

“I just want to get in and listen to the details of what the district is doing and planning on doing, and if I can add my two cents worth, I’m willing to do that,” Logan said. “What’s best for the kids is what’s most important.”

Logan was sworn in during the meeting Dec. 12 and immediately began his service with the board. He will finish out Veilleux’s term, which runs through 2019.

Palyo said board members felt fortunate to welcome Logan back to the board.

“He’s hitting the ground running,” Palyo said.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at the district office, 305 South Grant St. in Oak Creek.

