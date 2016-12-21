Steamboat briefs: Petis Law foundation awards $4.5K in grants

The Petis Law Community Impact Foundation awarded $4,500 in grants to three organizations during its first-ever grant-giving cycle.

The grants, which range in size from $1,000 to $2,000, were given to the Chief Theater for impacting nonprofit work, to Advocates Building Peaceful Communities for supporting the well-being of those injured by others and to Yampa Valley Sustainability Council for promoting the sustainable enrichment of the housing market.

All three organizations’ mission aligns with the mission of Petis Law, which is to leave the community in a better place than they found it by contributing to agencies who protect and support the well-being of those injured by others, who promote the sustainable enrichment of the housing market, and who encourage social equity and economic growth within local businesses and nonprofits.

The money for the grants comes to the foundation mostly from a percentage of the earnings of Petis Law, LLC. A portion was also generated by the fundraising efforts of the foundation itself, which had its inaugural pig roast in July.

The foundation board invites all interested organizations to apply for the next grant cycle, which ends May 1.

Hands-on children’s camps offered during days off

Kim Schulz of Key to Learning tutoring and Hannah Gooding of Gooding Parenting will be offering day camps from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5, Jan. 17, Feb. 10 and March 16 at 818 Oak St. in downtown Steamboat Springs. The camps are open to first- through fourth-grade students, and the last day to register for the Jan. 5 camp is Thursday.

Camp sessions will begin with a story and include engaging, hands-on activities centered around a theme. The children enjoy outdoor activities, seasonal foods, art exploration and literacy adventures.

The cost is $45 per day. To register email hannah.a.gooding@gmail.com. Call 970-819-9869 for more information.

Programs helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have prediabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Program participants will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays beginning Jan. 11 at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101.

Participants will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment. They will learn how to make realistic, achievable goals around nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications. Visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention for more information, and to sign up, call 970-871-7618.

Recycling options offered for hard-to-recycle items

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council offers free collection boxes at several locations throughout the community for small electronics only. Boxes are located at the Steamboat Springs middle and high schools, the Wells Fargo bank lobby and at YVSC’s office at 141 Ninth St.

Items accepted must be tablet-size or smaller and are limited to tablets, cellphones, cellphone batteries, charging cords, MP3 players, digital cameras and ink jet and laser printer cartridges.

Larger electronics, such as laptops, computers, monitors, televisions, VCRs, desktop phones, printers, fax machines, etc., can be recycled locally for a fee through businesses such as G & S Mountain Recyclers, Waste Management, Mogil’s On the Mountain and D & D Enterprises. Call first for items accepted, fees, location and drop-off hours.

Axis Steel of Craig now offers a free, public scrap metal collection bin at American Towing & Automotive at 1386 13th St. in Steamboat Springs. No electronics, appliances with freon or trash is allowed and all materials must be placed inside the bin, not beside it. D & D Enterprises and Waste Management accept scrap metal and appliances without freon for a fee.

Ace Hardware and Sherwin-Williams accept 5 gallons of paint per customer per visit at no charge. Collection capacity may be limited. Call first to ensure they can accept paint.

Visit yvsc.org/recycling-guidelines for information.

US Forest Service offers digital maps for devices

Nearly 700 digital U.S. Forest Service maps now can be accessed via a smartphone by downloading the PDF Maps Mobile App, which is available for free from iTunes and the Android Play Store, according to a news release.

Through the app, users can purchase and download maps that are stored on their devices and can use the maps based on their location when GPS is available. The maps also will allow users to measure distance and area, find coordinates, open a current view in Google Maps, plot place marks, add notes, enter data and add photos, according to a news release.

State creative industries accepts nominations

Colorado Creative Industries is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Creative Leadership Award, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a significant commitment to Colorado’s creative landscape through civic leadership and volunteerism, including advocacy, vision, collaboration or innovation.

Those wishing to make a nomination are invited to visit coloradocreativeindustries.org/communities/nomination-instructions for eligibility guidelines and nomination instructions.

For additional information, email Christy Costello at christine.costello@state.co.us.