The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 20: No injuries in car crash that closed U.S. Highway 40

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:26 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a firearm that accidentally went off while someone was cleaning it. The firearm fired a bullet into a wall, and everyone was OK. No citations were issued.

2:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of someone who was unconscious at Chinook Lane and Walton Creek Road.

8:21 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a driver who was speeding at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:47 a.m. Officers were called to mediate an argument between neighbors at the Walton Creek Condominiums.

10 a.m. Officers and Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a dump truck at Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue. No one was injured, but the highway was closed in the area while the accident was cleaned up.

1:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person at the Gondola Transit Center. The person was given a ride home.

1:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who thought someone was trespassing and using their hot tub on Cornice Court.

2:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a homeowner on Parkview Drive who noticed someone had listed their home on Craigslist without permission.

2:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue who had his or her wallet stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

9:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a vehicle that was stuck in a snowbank near Freshies.

