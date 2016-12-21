Newly-created downtown residential lots hit the market in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs — Vacant lots that were recently annexed into the city of Steamboat Springs are hitting the real estate market this week, offering buyers a rare opportunity to build new estate-sized homes in the downtown area.
The lots, which vary in size from .41 acres to .83 acres at the end of Pahwintah and Douglas streets just north of Old Town, have been years in the making.
Before the parcel was subdivided this year, the city’s urban growth boundary had to be amended in 2015.
The UGB amendment process took several public meetings over the course of nearly two years, and the parcel was eventually annexed into the city.
Prior to the annexation, some neighbors had raised concerns that more than three homes would be developed at the 3.21-acre site.
With all of the planning approvals now in place, the lots are now on the market.
“With an elevated location on the north edge of downtown Steamboat, all of the lots are extremely private, and yet, a short five blocks to Lincoln Avenue,” Colorado Group Realty broker Kelly Becker said.
The largest of the four lots is under contract and contains the home of the late Walliburga Ralston.
The lots border a large ranch and range in price from $550,000 to $600,000.
The property was purchased in July 2013 by an LLC managed by Paul Brinkman.
To learn more about the lots, visit downtownsteamboat.com.
To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10
Comments
Neil O'Keeffe 17 hours, 44 minutes ago
Great news, this should solve our housing problems and help to assure that the working middle class have a place in Steamboat. NOT! maybe if you divided them up into a 30 lot subdivision. The rich get richer the question is at who's expense? When are they going to stop the brutal marketing of this town, not anytime soon would be my guess.
Martha D Young 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Thanks, Neil.
Scott Wedel 16 hours, 13 minutes ago
Yeah, being only 5 blocks to downtown would suggest that a higher density project would have been appropriate. Not that a condo or townhome project would result in cheap housing, but could have had midpriced units instead of multi-million dollar house.
steve randall 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Maximizing their investment....the sense of entitlement we have in our community is surprising given our ranching heritage. If you can't afford housing because you do not make enough money, move to where your skills are more valuable, or develop skills that our local economy will value. Life's tough many of us left our birthplace to build a better life, just something you do as a productive adult. This sense of entitlement also applies to our local businesses. When they lose the labor pool that lives here 4 to a room maybe they will start paying a livable wage.
