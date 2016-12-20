Steamboat briefs: Local chamber introduces new gift card program

The Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association rolled out its new gift card program in the fall. While many Chamber member businesses are now able to accept these gift cards, the Chamber is still in the process of updating merchants’ point-of-sale systems. The holidays are a popular time of year to give or receive Chamber gift cards. See a list of businesses that are now accepting gift cards from the Steamboat Chamber at steamboatchamber.com/giftcards. Questions regarding card balances can be directed to getmybalance.com or 800-755-0085.

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series makes another diversion into the American indie genre with “Men Go to Battle,” a drama directed by Zachary Treitz, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Chief Theater. The New Yorker has called the film “an instant-classic Western.”

Most Americans predict that the Civil War will end by Christmas, but Henry (Tim Morton) and Francis Mellon (David Maloney) couldn’t care less. Bracing for another winter on their struggling farm in rural Kentucky, the brothers have become close. Francis’ practical jokes become more and more aggressive until the night he accidentally injures Henry in a drunken fight. After humiliating himself in front of a daughter (Rachel Korine) of the town’s preeminent family, Henry disappears in the night. Months later, Francis learns that Henry has joined the Union army, and the two are left to find out separately what the approaching war will bring.

The film screens in English. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Riders in the Sky to perform at music festival

Strings Music Festival will celebrate the holiday season with Grammy Award-winning Riders in the Sky at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The group will present “Christmas the Cowboy Way,” a festive show that blends western music classics, traditional Christmas music and Riders’ original yuletide carols in a holiday spectacular that will delight Saddle Pals of all ages. Tickets start at $55 and are available at Stringsmusicfestival.com or by calling 970-879-5056, ext. 105.

Routt building department board seeks applicants

The Routt County Regional Building Department is seeking applicants to fill five open positions on its board of appeals. The board meets as needed to hear and decide appeals of orders, decisions or determinations made by building officials relative to the application and interpretations of the adopted technical building codes.

Members of this board are qualified by experience and include registered or licensed professionals from the following construction-related fields: architect/engineer; general contractor; electrical; plumbing; and mechanical. These are voluntary, uncompensated positions.

The board, which is appointed by the Routt County Board of Commissioners, meets once in January for a reorganizational meeting and as needed the remainder of the year.

Individuals interested in applying should submit a letter of interest to the Board of Commissioners by 5 p.m. Jan. 6, to: Routt County Regional Building Dept., ATTN: Building Dept. Board of Appeals, P.O. Box 773840, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.