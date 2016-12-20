Rx Task Force has plans to reapproach City Council about possible substance tax question in 2017

Steamboat Springs — A community group that has been working to fight opioid addiction is hoping to find some new funding sources for its cause in the new year.
The Rx Task Force is working on a plan to ask the Steamboat Springs City Council to endorse a potential ballot initiative that would ask voters to put an additional tax on certain substances to help fund substance addiction prevention and treatment.
Ken Davis, co-founder of the Rx Task Force, said Tuesday he thinks the proposed ballot initiative the group will seek will be similar to the one the City Council narrowly voted down in a 4-3 decision in August.
The proposal would have asked voters to approve an additional 2 percent tax on the sales of marijuana, alcohol and smokeless tobacco in the city limits.
Some council members who voted against the proposal said they would be open to considering the measure in 2017, but proponents of the tax measure needed to have a better plan in place for how the money would be spent.
Some council members felt the city shouldn’t be the champion for the ballot measure and that the tax question needed to come from a community group.
Davis said the Rx Task Force has been working to address the questions the council had in the fall.
“I think the City Council was concerned the Yampa Valley Rx Task Force didn’t have more structure to it,” Davis said. “Since their decision, we have put more structure around the Rx Task Force. We’re not exactly where we need to be, but in the next two to three months, I think we will be.”
The group recently met to come up with a strategic plan and to formulate a budget that would help to guide spending decisions.
The task force has also gained 501c3 nonprofit status under the umbrella of the Northwest Colorado Community Health Partnership.
“The next big step is to try and figure out how to put a budget together for where we need funding,” Rx Task Force founder Mara Rhodes said. “There are so many places where the money could go.”
Local police were alarmed last month after there were two drug overdose deaths in a one-week period in Routt County.
Comments
Martha D Young 1 day, 3 hours ago
"proponents of the tax measure needed to have a better plan in place for how the money would be spent." Isn't this task force competing with Grand Futures for the same cause? What prevention approach does the force propose?
Scott Wedel 1 day, 1 hour ago
“The next big step is to try and figure out how to put a budget together for where we need funding,”
So they still haven't figured out where the money should go. But they have determined they want more money.
Seems to me that first program, not clear if it would cost anything, would be to get doctors to agree to treat opiods as addictive and not prescribe them to patients except to those in such pain that an opiod addiction is considered acceptable. Maybe there could be a local education program that an opiod prescription is a gateway to addiction.
Neil O'Keeffe 1 day, 1 hour ago
Do people think these addictive opioids just end up on the street magically or are smuggled across the boarder? How about we address the 800 lb. gorilla in the room once and for all and put a tax or surcharge on big pharma and their enabling physicians that have created this epidemic? Probably too late as the damage has already been done and god forbid we ever regulate one of the most powerful lobbies on the planet, much easier to get the tax payers to foot the bill. It's the American Way after all; Socialize the Losses and Privatize the Profits!
Matthew Kuckkahn 23 hours, 54 minutes ago
So: tax the drugs more that are already being taxed at a high rate to try and curtail the problem caused by big pharma and their drugs that are not taxed at all?
Everyone is afraid to hold big pharma or doctors who habitually prescribe highly addictive narcotics accountable. Just blame the same easy scapegoats and the poor people with higher and higher sin taxes to pay for the programs the pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and doctors created in isolation. As usual buck is passed to those least able to afford it and most in need of the help.
Disgusting.
Scott Wedel 23 hours, 14 minutes ago
This cannot be fixed by taxes or surcharges on opiod prescription. The cost of dealing with an addiction is far greater than could ever be added to the price of a prescription.
RX task force should first emulate whatever programs have been successful elsewhere that return to the old days when an opiod (then typically codeine) was prescribed with warnings that it was addictive and that there would be no refills. That was what I was told on the two occasions I was prescribed codeine 30 or so years ago.
A West Virginia newspaper just did an investigation showing how big pharma gladly sent millions of opiod pills to pharmacies to towns with a few thousand people. Obviously, pharma is willing to be the supplier to addicts so it is onto local doctors and local pharmacies to care about the lives of their patients.
Larry Desjardin 23 hours, 11 minutes ago
I've noted this Problem/Solution pattern these past few weeks:
Substance abuse/ tax increase
Affordable housing/ tax increase
School infrastructure/ tax increase
Parks & Rec wish list/ tax increase.
I don't know what the next problem will be, but I'm pretty sure I know the proposed solution.
Scott Wedel 22 hours, 29 minutes ago
You forgot Howelsen repairs and improvements.
It is government and they want more money to do more things. They can ask all that want, but great thing about TABOR is that they have to convince the voters.
I think only one in the list that has a chance of being approved will be school infrastructure and I think even that will be hard. I think too much of district's enrollment growth is due to accepting out of district students and it will be real hard to convince SB voters to approve of expansion when enrollment could be decreased for a short time via a strict OOD policy like Cherry Creek or Aspen.
rhys jones 15 hours, 11 minutes ago
Until I send this off to you, nobody has commented on an article in here -- five at this moment -- after the immediately prior contributor, in over eight hours -- and that wasn't a response to said forum-hog. Interesting... What's the point? He'll shout you down 'til you're hoarse. No life otherwise. Scrambled brains. Open forum. Waste of time.
