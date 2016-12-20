The Record for Monday, Dec. 19: Boots stolen from hardware store

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

6:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of gunshots on the bike path near Silver Spur.

8:21 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who lost a phone in Ski Time Square.

8:23 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who lost a snowboard in Steamboat.

9:20 a.m. Someone found a pair of glasses and turned them into the police station.

10:01 a.m. Officers were called to a glass door that was broken in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:18 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District emergency responders were called to a report of a car crash near Hayden.

9:28 a.m. West Routt emergency responders were called to a report of a car crash on U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

10:07 a.m. Officers were called to a complaint about a dog left inside in a vehicle at a gas station in Curve Plaza.

12:08 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about loud music in the 1300 block of Mountain Village Circle.

12:33 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about a vehicle weaving on U.S. 40.

1:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who stole a pair of boots from a hardware store in Curve Plaza.

1:36 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a wallet that was found in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of an injured skier at Steamboat Ski Area. Emergency responders were called to the base of the ski area three more times in the afternoon.

3:21 p.m. Officers answered someone’s questions about registering a vehicle in Routt County.

4:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a laptop computer that was stolen from the 1400 block of Eagleridge Lodge.