Steamboat school board names Joey Andrew new president

Steamboat Springs — The Steamboat Springs Board of Education ended its meeting Monday by selecting new board leaders.
The board unanimously voted to accept the resignation of Margie Huron as board president and elect Joey Andrew to fill the role.
The board then unanimously voted to accept the resignation of Sam Rush as board vice president and elect Huron to fill that role, instead.
Huron was nominated to be vice president by Roger Good, who, along with Andrew and Rush, had pushed for the reelection of all board officers during a November meeting.
Huron said she was surprised by Good’s nomination.
“I think, as we move forward, (it's important) that we have someone who has run meetings, in the event that the board chair is absent,” Good said. “You have a year’s worth of experience, and I would respectfully nominate you for that role.”
Huron said she was willing to accept the position.
“I’ll do whatever it takes to move forward, and we’re all doing this for the kids, aren’t we?" she said.
Huron announced in early December her plan to step down as president during Monday’s meeting, following a contentious discussion at the board’s November meeting about board leadership.
Since Huron, Rush and Michelle Dover joined the board in November 2015, the five-member board has struggled to work together as a team, often leading to split votes on important issues.
While Rush’s votes on board issues typically followed suit with Huron and Dover, in November, she questioned Huron’s ability to bring the board together.
Board members, reflecting at the end of the meeting, thanked Huron for her service as president and appeared eager to move forward with their work on the board more collaboratively.
“I want to thank you, Margie, for your tireless efforts in herding us cats,” Andrew said. “Your heart has always been in the right place.”
Andrew said he believes board members can do a better job of living up to the high expectations associated with serving as an elected officials in Steamboat Springs.
He called on the board to be civil, respectful, well-reasoned and open to compromise moving forward.
“We can do better,” Andrew said.
To reach Teresa Ristow, call 970-871-4206, email tristow@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @TeresaRistow
Comments
Russell scott 2 days, 6 hours ago
Amazing, some kind words and respect towards one another. Maybe the School Board will be able to renew their reputation. Good job.
Ken Mauldin 2 days, 2 hours ago
Hi Russell - I agree that the two unanimous votes inspires confidence in the Board and demonstrates an ability to work together.
Fred Duckels 2 days, 1 hour ago
What has happened in the past is a problem and will not be corrected. We have the union backed by a political party that would like us to follow their elitist standards. Down thru history those looking to control schools were an nefarious lot indeed. It seems to be very important that the left is in charge here. What ever happened to the diversity that they preach?
Scott Wedel 1 day, 23 hours ago
Fred,
Joey Andrews is part of what the teacher's union campaign said was going to be a right wing takeover. He is not part of "the left" or was not "union backed". Thus, he would be part of the "diversity" that you say they preach.
As for this change, by making Huron board vice president then it states a clear intent by the board to not use procedural tricks to advance any agenda. It states intent to allow full discussion of issues. That is a good sign.
As for Joey being board president and running meetings, I suggest he make a note card stating each procedural step of when to make motions, have board discussion and have public comment so that he doesn't neglect to take public comment at the appropriate times.
Fred Duckels 1 day, 21 hours ago
Scott, I seldom blog anymore and one of the reasons is that I don't need a critique on every thought that I utter. You don't even understand what I am trying to say and I would appreciate it if you would tend to your knitting or whatever it is that you do.
rhys jones 1 day, 21 hours ago
Fred -- This IS what he does. The synapses trip over each other in their eagerness to escape. Every thought and nuance expressed herein is subject to misinterpretation; whether you choose to waste your day in attempting correction is up to you. That troll-bait can snag the best of us. And accounts for my largely curtailed contributions herein.
Dan Kuechenmeister 1 day, 19 hours ago
Same here Rhys. After his little kerfuffle with his apartment I thought he seemed to back away from commenting. it was a nice respite, albeit short lived.
Russell scott 1 day, 17 hours ago
Same here Rhys.
Tim Keenan 1 day, 13 hours ago
What exactly does "elitist" mean?
