Steamboat school board names Joey Andrew new president

— The Steamboat Springs Board of Education ended its meeting Monday by selecting new board leaders.

The board unanimously voted to accept the resignation of Margie Huron as board president and elect Joey Andrew to fill the role.

The board then unanimously voted to accept the resignation of Sam Rush as board vice president and elect Huron to fill that role, instead.

Huron was nominated to be vice president by Roger Good, who, along with Andrew and Rush, had pushed for the reelection of all board officers during a November meeting.

Huron said she was surprised by Good’s nomination.

“I think, as we move forward, (it's important) that we have someone who has run meetings, in the event that the board chair is absent,” Good said. “You have a year’s worth of experience, and I would respectfully nominate you for that role.”

Huron said she was willing to accept the position.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to move forward, and we’re all doing this for the kids, aren’t we?" she said.

Huron announced in early December her plan to step down as president during Monday’s meeting, following a contentious discussion at the board’s November meeting about board leadership.

Since Huron, Rush and Michelle Dover joined the board in November 2015, the five-member board has struggled to work together as a team, often leading to split votes on important issues.

While Rush’s votes on board issues typically followed suit with Huron and Dover, in November, she questioned Huron’s ability to bring the board together.

Board members, reflecting at the end of the meeting, thanked Huron for her service as president and appeared eager to move forward with their work on the board more collaboratively.

“I want to thank you, Margie, for your tireless efforts in herding us cats,” Andrew said. “Your heart has always been in the right place.”

Andrew said he believes board members can do a better job of living up to the high expectations associated with serving as an elected officials in Steamboat Springs.

He called on the board to be civil, respectful, well-reasoned and open to compromise moving forward.

“We can do better,” Andrew said.

