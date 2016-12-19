Steamboat briefs: STARS welcomes 3 new members to local team

Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports — STARS — has announced the hiring of three new employees.

Tera Adams and Stephen Cozzi are joining STARS as program managers.

Adams comes to Steamboat Springs from Park City, Utah, where she was named winter Instructor of the Year by the National Ability Center and Canyons Ski and Snowboard School. She earned a master of science degree in recreation therapy from the University of Utah and has been in the adaptive field since 2005, when she began working as an instructor at National Ability Center.

Adams holds a Level 1 certificate in Alpine and Level 2 certifications in child specialist, Alpine adaptive, snowboard and snowboard adaptive. She is also a certified recreation therapist and a river and bike adventure guide.

Cozzi is coming to STARS by way of Chicago, Illionois, where he served as a recreation specialist and then support staff manager at Maine-Niles Association for Special Recreation. He has a bachelor of science degree in recreation, sport and tourism management and a minor in business administration from the University of Illinois.

He served as co-chair of the Adaptive Sports Committee with the Illinois Therapeutic Recreation Association and was recognized with the 2015 President’s Award at Maine-Niles for his dedication to the organization and the clients it serves. Cozzi will teach on hill but also comes with extensive training and certifications in wheelchair basketball, power soccer, boccia, archery and many other sports.

Evans joins the STARS team as client and donor representative and will manage the logistics of reservations and client and donor communications, while also handling a variety of administrative duties. She is originally from Michigan and moved west in 2009.

Evans has a bachelor’s degree in photography and outdoor education, and she has worked in the field at summer camps, as well as respite care and in-home care for clients in Michigan.

Local campus named top ski high school in U.S.

Online travel website America Unraveled has named Steamboat Mountain School as one of the country’s top five ski high schools in the United States, according to a news release from the school.

While the school’s competitive skiing and snowboarding program only represents a small portion of the student body, those students are able to create schedules that allow them the ability to progress and succeed in a specific sport while maintaining a high level of academics in school, school officials said.

Learn more about the designation at americaunraveled.com/learning-ski-top-five-us-ski-high-schools/2/.

Libary to host candle-lit yoga nidra sessions

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free yoga nidra session for December’s community yoga practice, a focus on Swami Jnaneshvara Bharati’s “Be Still and Experience Tranquility Yoga Nidra” recording. This one-hour practice by candle light will honor the impending winter solstice and the holiday season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Library Hall.

Bring your own mat and blanket.

Yoga Nidra is a deep relaxation in which you leave the waking state, go past the dreaming state and enter into the dreamless sleep state while remaining fully awake and alert. This state of awareness is extremely beneficial for releasing stress.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Tread of Pioneers to close for Christmas holiday

The Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs will close Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and resume normal business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. The museum, 800 Oak St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Children’s author to speak during special storytime

All kids and families are invited to a special storytime at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs. Author Justin Kaliszewski will be reading from his book, “The Adventures of Babu: From There to Here.” The event will include an art demonstration, question and answer time with the author and a snack. The book will be available for sale and to be signed by the author.