The Record for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016: Bad day for light poles in Steamboat Springs

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

3:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a complaint about a barking dog in the 200 block of Willett Heights. The dog could not be found.

10:20 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone’s credit card being used by someone else on the internet.

11:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to help someone who was injured at Steamboat Ski Area. Emergency responders were called back the the ski area throughout the day.

12:38 a.m. Officers were called to a report of some children’s clothing stolen from the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

1:08 p.m. Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a gas leak in the first block of Maple Street.

1:27 p.m. An animal control officer took a report of someone who was bitten by a dog.

2:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a driver who ran their vehicle into a light pole at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue and drove away. Police caught up with the person who fled the scene and arrested them on an outstanding warrant.

2:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a driver who crashed their vehicle into a light pole and speed limit sign on U.S. Highway 40 just east of downtown. The driver left the scene, but police eventually found them.

3:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle car crash at Walton Creek and Whistler roads.

3:59 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who was getting unwanted phone calls in the 1000 block of Village Lane.

5:15 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit and run in the 2100 block of Mount Werner Circle.

6:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 1300 block of 13th Street. Somebody thought a person was squatting on their property. Police did not take any action.

6:19 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. An intoxicated man was removed from the property and given a ticket for violating a protection order that prevented him from drinking alcohol.

8:57 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken driver at Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue. Police pulled the vehicle over and arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:13 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a hit and run at City Market that happened earlier in the day.