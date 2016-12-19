Joe Meglen: Making housing affordable

In order to fix a problem one must first identify the cause, which in the case of the lack of “affordable” housing in Steamboat Springs is politically uncomfortable.

Supply and demand taught in Economics 101 demonstrates that when a growing population creates increased demand for housing and the government prevents housing from being built, the price of existing housing goes up.

Local and state government laws and policies have severely restricted, or banned, the building of anything on vast areas of land. This is called preserving “open space,” and “open space” has become almost a religion among self-righteous environmental activists, many of whom are sufficiently affluent that the price of housing is not a concern.

Onerous government regulations, building codes and the taxes imposed to administrate the policing of these rules increases the cost of construction.

Since government is the cause of “unaffordable” housing the solution is not more government but less. Government’s insatiable demand for more control and more taxes will only increase the cost of housing.

Joe Meglen

Steamboat Springs