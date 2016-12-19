Joe Meglen: Making housing affordable

In order to fix a problem one must first identify the cause, which in the case of the lack of “affordable” housing in Steamboat Springs is politically uncomfortable.
Supply and demand taught in Economics 101 demonstrates that when a growing population creates increased demand for housing and the government prevents housing from being built, the price of existing housing goes up.
Local and state government laws and policies have severely restricted, or banned, the building of anything on vast areas of land. This is called preserving “open space,” and “open space” has become almost a religion among self-righteous environmental activists, many of whom are sufficiently affluent that the price of housing is not a concern.
Onerous government regulations, building codes and the taxes imposed to administrate the policing of these rules increases the cost of construction.
Since government is the cause of “unaffordable” housing the solution is not more government but less. Government’s insatiable demand for more control and more taxes will only increase the cost of housing.
Joe Meglen
Steamboat Springs
Scott Wedel 2 days, 22 hours ago
What is banned? Hayden has multiple subdivision approved that are waiting for construction. As does Stagecoach. OC's Sierra View also has numerous vacant lots for sale.
SB has approved projects ready to start construction.
The real issue is that low wage service jobs simply do not pay enough to be able to pay the costs of newly built housing.
Joe Solomon 2 days, 22 hours ago
Isn't all of the "open space" the reason most of us worked hard to get here?
Debbie Milstead 2 days, 22 hours ago
Joe- Your absolutely correct. The price of existing housing goes up. "Supply and Demand." The home owners of existing homes in Steamboat should be opposed to over development. Not only will their taxes increase but their home value will decrease. Leave the "Open Space" alone. This is a "Western Town" it should be surrounded by ranches.
Lock McShane 2 days, 18 hours ago
Why is no one building trailer parks, the most affordable of housing?
Scott Wedel 2 days, 17 hours ago
New ones not allowed by zoning or local governments.
Debbie Milstead 2 days, 5 hours ago
Lock-
It's wasn't very long ago that two trailer parks were closed. One was behind Health and Rec.. The city needed that space for tennis courts. The second one was along the Yampa river. A developer needed that prime location.
Jeff Kibler 2 days, 4 hours ago
Razing the Westland Mobile Home Park may someday earn the developers a big payday, but it ruined a community. I had a friend that rented a room in a trailer on the river. The owner had built an incredible deck where we spent plenty of time cooking, eating, playing music and hanging out with the neighbors. It was an affordable riverfront property that sadly now is part of a bygone era.
Dan Shores 2 days, 2 hours ago
Government regulation is not the cause of the lack of affordable housing in Steamboat. The cause is market forces. Land is a scarce resource and the concept of highest and best use is what determines what the property will be used for. Mobile home parks are razed because the land owners have a use that they believe will bring more profit. There is however abundant land in Hayden and surrounding areas to the west and when market forces convince developers that a profit can be made, housing will be built.
The problem is with the abundance of low paying service related jobs there are not enough qualified buyers to support a single family home development. Multi-family rental units built in Steamboat fill up immediately, but we haven't as yet seen developers willing to invest in outlying areas.
Debbie Milstead 1 day, 22 hours ago
Dan-
Steamboat Health and Rec. is government. The City of Steamboat. They needed tennis courts so the tenant's trailers became worthless. Now the government needs housing along with the tennis courts.
Jim Engelken 1 day, 22 hours ago
Debbie, you are mistaken. Health and Rec is a private entity.
Scott Wedel 1 day, 22 hours ago
The downtown trailer parks were on expensive land and were always a threat to go away. But city could have allowed the Overlook parcel and so on to be trailer parks. There was a proposal along Elk River road for a vacant commercial property to become a trailer park which the city rejected.
Health and Rec also needed additional parking to justify buying that trailer park and removing the trailers.
Nor is the removal of those trailers why we currently have an housing issue. Problem is many times larger than those number of trailers.
Debbie Milstead 1 day, 22 hours ago
Scott-
I understand the removal of those trailers is not why we have a housing issue... It is part of it. The government wants to throw the burden of lack of housing on the tax payers. They have contributed to the lack of housing. Leave the tax payers alone.
Debbie Milstead 1 day, 22 hours ago
Jim-
Who is the private entity?
Debbie Milstead 1 day, 22 hours ago
Jim-
I had friends that worked at health and rec. and they said were employed by the city.
Debbie Milstead 1 day, 20 hours ago
Jim-
I'm sure the reason my question wasn't answered is because I left "they" out. It should read- they said they were employed by the city.
Jim Engelken 1 day, 13 hours ago
Debbie, what we are calling Health and Rec is actually the Old Town Hot Springs. They are a 501c3 nonprofit organization. They are not owned or controlled by the city, they receive no funding from the city. Honest.
