Wrestling teams wrap up '16

— They didn’t come home with a heap of medals, but coach Travis Bryant said his Steamboat Springs High School wrestlers did bring home plenty of lessons from one of the toughest events on their schedule, Saturday’s Warrior Classic tournament in Grand Junction.

“We did well. We just went to one of the toughest meets in the state, and some of our boys have proven they can wrestle with the top schools in the state,” Bryant said. “We lost some close ones, but we were right in there, battling. We met power with power.”

Hayden Johnson placed fourth at 160 pounds, pushing through a massive 32-wrestler bracket to the semifinals, winning with three pins to get there. Once there, however, he was pinned himself, falling in the second round. He won again in the consolation bracket semis, but lost in the match for third 3-1.

Dakota Thvedt also had a strong day, winning twice in the championship bracket before falling in the quarterfinals. He won one more in the consolation round, but fell short of placing.

Lance Bryant made it to the championship quarterfinals with a pair of solid wins at 145 pounds. Colton Crawford, meanwhile, couldn’t get any traction on the championship side, but won three consecutive matches in the consolation bracket at 132 pounds.

Tucker Havel, at 113 pounds, also won a match on the championship side, as did Zach Roach at 138 pounds.

The team now is off for Winter Break and will return to action Jan. 7 with a trip to a tournament at Eagle Valley High School.

Tigers, Rams win five brackets

The Hayden and Soroco wrestling teams combined to win championships in five different weight classes Saturday at a meet in Kremmling at West Grand High School.

Few wrestlers were more efficient on the day than Hayden’s Jake Planansky, at 138 pounds. He won all four of his matches with pins and didn’t wrestle longer than 30 seconds in any of those matches.

Devlyn Mosman, at 120 pounds, also went 3-0 with three pins, winning that bracket. Christian Carson pinned both his opponents at 220 pounds to win there, as well.

For Soroco, Lane Martindale went 5-0 at 145 pounds and didn’t let any of his matches get out of the first period. Jace Logan was 3-0 at 152 pounds to win that division, while Schuyler Carlson went 3-1 at 195 pounds to place second.

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9