Steamboat briefs: Insurance enrollment help available to community

Individuals who need health insurance or need to renew plans must do so by Jan. 31.

■ There are new plans and prices every year. Financial help is available to lower monthly costs.

■ Free, in-person assistance is available to help find the right plan.

■ Those who are already enrolled must renew their plans to retain coverage.

■ There are tax penalties for not having health insurance.

Participants must enroll or renew plans by the following dates.

■ Jan. 15 for coverage beginning Feb. 1.

■ Jan, 31 for coverage beginning March 1.

For free assistance, contact a health coverage guide at Northwest Colorado Health, 970-871-7330, or Yampa Valley Medical Center, 970-879-1322. Drop-in open enrollment assistance also is available 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 25 at Yampa Valley Medical Center, 1024 Central Park Drive. For more information and resources, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/healthinsurance.

Jewish congregation hosts rabbi visit during weekend

Har Mishpacha, the Steamboat Springs Jewish congregation, will host a visit from Rabbi Mark Goodman during the weekend.

Services and special events planned for Goodman’s visit include the following.

Friday

■ 6 p.m.: Shabbat services at the United Methodist Church of Steamboat Springs. Tot Shabbat begins at 6 p.m., followed by Shabbat services at 7. Oneg will follow.

Saturday

■ 10 a.m. Ski with the rabbit at 10 a.m. Meet at the top of the gondola for a brief service, then ski with Goodman.

■ 5 p.m. Torah study with Goodman, followed by the Annual Elena Kagan Honorary Chinese Dinner. The event will be at the Halberstadt/Handloff residence, 173 Maple Street. Capacity is limited to 30 people. RSVP to susanhandloff1@gmail.com.

Sunday

■ 11 a.m.: Goodman’s Sunday teaching will include a special end-of-the-year “Ask The Rabbi” session. Coffee and sweets will be served. The event will be held at 75 Copper Rose Court. Capacity is limited to 20 people. RSVP to joellawest09@gmail.com.

■ 5 p.m.: The public is invited to join Goodman and members and friends of Har Mishpacha on the lawn of United Methodist Church of Steamboat Springs as the Big Menorah is lighted for the second night of Chanukah.

Dec. 30

■ 4 to 5 p.m.: Har Mishpacha brings a Chanukah Celebration to the December Open House at Casey’s Pond, 2855 Owl Hoot Trail. Our teachers and some of our religious school students will say the blessing and light the menorah on the seventh day of the holiday. Stay to spin the dreidel with residents of Casey’s Pond and members of the Steamboat community, followed by refreshments with a special Chanukah flavor.

Library, autism program present “Life, Animated”

Bud Werner Memorial Library and the Yampa Valley Autism Program present a free screening of “Life, Animated” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Library Hall

The award-winning film was created by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams and based on the New York Times bestselling book by Ross Suskind. The documentary tells the story of Owen Suskind, a young man who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a unique way to communicate by immersing themselves in the world of classic Disney animated films.

Owen was a thriving 3-year-old who suddenly and inexplicably went silent and, for years after, remained unable to connect with other people or convey his thoughts, feelings or desires. Through time and repeated viewings of Disney classics such as “The Little Mermaid” and “The Lion King,” Owen found useful tools to help him to understand complex social cues and to reconnect with the world around him.

This emotional coming-of-age story follows Owen as he graduates to adulthood and takes his first steps toward independence in a moving testament to the many ways in which stories can serve as a means of persevering. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.

Alzheimer’s support groups offered in county

The Alzheimer’s Association sponsors two free monthly support groups for those caring for someone with dementia, whether 24/7 or long distance. The groups offer an opportunity to gather with others facing similar challenges in a safe, confidential setting. The spouse group meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month and the general group for family, friends and caregivers meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. Both meetings are held at Rollingstone Respite House, 1500 Pine Grove Road. Call 970-879-8942 for more information.

Special event funding applications available

Applications for city-allocated special event funding are now available and will be accepted through Jan. 5. Special event funding provides sponsorship dollars to support special events taking place in non-ski season months. Presentations will be made to the Special Event Funding Committee — made up of Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association staff, Chamber board members and City Council members — in January. To download the application, visit steamboatchamber.com/contactus.