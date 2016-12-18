Skiers could face fine for rescues in backcountry

Steamboat Springs — The fine print on the trail maps and signage at backcountry access gates now alert skiers that they can be charged up to $500 per person for rescues at the Steamboat Ski Area.
The policy is new this year, and the ski area hopes it will deter inexperienced skiers from going places they do not belong.
"If you don't know, don't go," was the advice Ski Patrol Director John Kohnke offered.
Melanie Mills, CEO of the Colorado Ski Country USA trade group, said she was not aware of any similar fines at any Colorado ski areas, but she added she supports it and said other ski areas are considering it.
"I think they're very serious about it," Mills said. "I don't know if we'll see other ski areas do it, but it's a hot topic in the industry."
Kohnke said the need for a fine as a deterrent was necessary, because in recent years, the popularity of backcountry skiing has increased. This has led to more people going through the out-of-bounds access gates the U.S. Forest Service requires. It is mainly in the Fish Creek Canyon where skiers get into trouble.
Kohnke said at the beginning of his 40-year career, perhaps 20 people would go through the gates each day. These days, he said, the number might be closer to 500.
Kohnke recalled one rescue mission two seasons ago when about 12 skiers followed someone else’s track and got stranded on a cliff.
About 14 ski patrollers were involved in the rescue, which required setting up ropes and lowering the skiers to safety.
“The next day, we were short a third of our staff, because they were exhausted,” Kohnke said.
During the busy season, ski patrollers are called to perform two or three rescues each week. Kohnke said some of the rescues go into the night and can be dangerous. He recalled one ski patroller who tore a knee ligament.
The ski area discussed the fine policy with the Forest Service and Routt County Search and Rescue, which is responsible for rescues in the county under the authority of the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Garrett Wiggins said he did not have a problem with the policy.
“Maybe it will help convince some of these people to not ski out of bounds,” Wiggins said.
The Forest Service also did not mind.
“In essence, we support the county and Search and Rescue,” District Ranger Chad Stewart said. “They didn’t need our blessing, because this is an agreement straight with the Sheriff’s Office.”
Search and Rescue sometimes helps with the rescues by hiking up from the bottom of the mountain. Per state laws, Search and Rescue does not charge for its services. The state Search and Rescue organization feels that charging would discourage people from calling for help.
Routt County Search and Rescue board member Chad Bowdre said he understood the issue the ski area is dealing with, adding that it made sense the ski area have the ability to impose a fine if ski patrollers need to rescue someone. It would take much longer for Search and Rescue volunteers to arrive and help.
“They’re the ones that are right there,” Bowdre said. “It’s sort of like an ambulance service where they are staffing their service 24-7.”
Bowdre said he hopes the fine serves as a deterrent to skiers who are not prepared to exit the gates and go into the backcountry.
“I hope it works,” Bowdre said.
Kohnke said the potential fine should not impact experienced backcountry skiers.
“Each case is going to be different,” he said. “It’s hard to have a hard and fast rule for what you’re going to do. It’s really set up as a deterrent.”
To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland
Comments
Harvey Lyon 3 days, 15 hours ago
Seems a good policy BUT! Don't respond unless the folk needing rescue is the one who calls for help or someone with him/her calls and requests help will swear the person is unable to request help him/herself.
We live in a World where folks call 911 for nothing as well as a World where search and rescue responds with a $50k response on a call just asking information.
My experience is it costs $20k to call 911 and $50k to call Search and Rescue and they respond even if you're quite clear you're just asking a question.
Scott Wedel 3 days, 13 hours ago
Harvey,
What was your question? "I am here at the top of a cliff and should I go left or right to get down safely?"
Martha D Young 2 days, 16 hours ago
The newspaper headline read "Fine deters risky act". If fines and other punishments were effective in deterring "risky acts" our jails and prisons would be empty. Does anyone think people intent on backcountry out of bounds skiing consider possible adverse consequences?
Harvey Lyon 2 days, 15 hours ago
Scott,
If you go "Back Country" and don't take a guide don't figure on folks to bail you out. There are plenty of European models.
The point of my post was S&R organizations are getting sued for not going out and looking for folks "overdue". And folks "overdue" do not necessarily need help from S&R. And in my experience S&R shows up to help based on some 3rd party call, is not requested by Party, then sends a $10k Bill.
I have zero problem with someone who wants to charge down a back country hill be it on skis or bike. But have little tolerance assuming his/her risk as a tax payer. Likewise,I don't like to see S&R having to cycle for every 3rd party reported potential injury.
There needs to be a legal release and pre-planned / authorized guidance that protects S&R as well as folks that are fine with the risks they are taking.
Scott Wedel 2 days, 12 hours ago
Harvey,
You said "My experience is ... they respond even if you're quite clear you're just asking a question."
I am just curious what was the question. If it was "How cold will it get tonight? And how do you start a fire?" then it would be understandable if they responded to "just asking a question".
Anyway, the situations you describe seems solvable by posting on at the parking lot or forest service gate under what circumstances someone will be presumed needing search and rescue. For instance, posting that a vehicle left overnight without stating it might be an overnight trip will trigger a search at first light. Or at ski area that someone reported overdue triggers a search at 6 pm or whenever. Could also say that if someone reports being lost before 4 pm then search is free as it is to do when there is still light and person will be in better condition when found. And it might encourage lost skiers to report being lost before continuing to wander until finding cliffs.
Ken Mauldin 2 days, 2 hours ago
From Fox News -
http://www.foxnews.com/travel/2016/12/20/need-to-be-rescued-on-slopes-may-get-fined.html
Ben Tiffany 1 day, 12 hours ago
Ken The headline implies that skiers might be fined for needing rescue on inbounds "slopes",which is obviously not accurate. The headline writer is probably not a skier.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID