Routt County Board Of County Commissioners meeting agendas for Dec. 19 and 20

Monday, Dec. 19

Work session

10:30 a.m. County manager

Tom Sullivan, county manager

11:30 a.m. Legal update

Erick Knaus, county attorney

Noon Lunch break

1:30 p.m. Road and bridge update

Dan Strnad, director

• Discussion regarding the 2016 supplemental budget resolutions and forms

2:30 p.m. Yampa Valley Regional Airport updates

Kevin Booth, director

3 p.m. Communications update

Karrie Littman, administrative assistant

3:30 p.m. Meeting adjourned

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Regular meeting

10:30 a.m. Call to order

A. Pledge Of Allegiance

B. Approval of accounts payable, manual warrants and payroll

C. Items of note from the previous day’s work session

10:35 a.m. Consent agenda items

Items of routine and non-controversial nature are placed on the consent agenda to allow the board of commissioners to spend its time and energy on more important items on a lengthy agenda. Any commissioner may request that an item be pulled from the consent agenda and considered separately. Any member of the public may request any item to be pulled from the consent agenda.

A. Approval of county commissioners minutes: Regular meeting of Nov. 1, 2016.

B. Approval of and authorization for the chair to sign a reimbursement agreement between Routt County and a former employee in the amount of $1,063.49

C. Approval of and authorization to approve the chair's signature for a $2,000 Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs community grant 2017 funding proposal for program support for Routt County on behalf of the Fatherhood Program of Routt County.

D. Approval of and authorization to sign a permit application and report of changes for new manager registration for the Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp DBA Haymaker Patio Grill.

E. Approval of and authorization to sign the intergovernmental agreement between Routt County and Grand, Jackson, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties concerning joint cooperation for child welfare substance abuse and mental health core services for SFY 2016-17.

F. Approval to ratify commissioners’ signature on the Rig to Flip and Gates Cattle Company, LLC, approving the disbursement of previously approved $1,000 and $13,200, respectively, from the Taylor grazing budget.

G. Approval of and authorization to add the treasurer and public trustee to the list of county offices to receive CORA requests directly.

10:40 a.m. Consideration of items pulled from the consent agenda

10:45 a.m. Public comment

Public comment will be heard on any item except quasi-judicial land use items. County commissioners will take public comment under consideration but will not make any decision or take action at this time.

11 a.m. Colorado State University Extension Office

Karen Massey, Routt County CSU Extension director

• Annual update from the Extension Advisory Committee

11:30 a.m. Purchase of Development Rights Advisory Board

Claire Sollars, chair

• Consideration to approve the funding of PDR project 179, Meader Ranch, in the amount of $175,000, of which $25,000 will be used toward reimbursement of transaction costs and authorization to sign the agreement concerning conservation easement between Routt County and Colorado Cattlemen’s Ag Land Trust.

Noon Lunch break

1 p.m. Legal

Erick Knaus, county attorney

• Second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2016-001 An ordinance extending the moratorium on the operation or establishment of marijuana cultivation facilities, marijuana products manufacturing facilities, marijuana testing facilities, retail marijuana stores and any business that invites or permits private assembly for the purpose of the use or consumption of marijuana or marijuana products within the unincorporated areas of Routt County.

1:15 p.m. County manager

Tom Sullivan, county manager

• Consideration for approval of and authorization of the chair to sign a intergovernmental agreement between the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Routt County for cooperative wildfire protection.

1:30 p.m. Horizons Specialized Services

Susan Mizen, executive director

• Discussion regarding the use of mill levy funds in fiscal year 2015-16 and a budget presentation regarding fiscal year 2016-17.

2 p.m. Accounting

Dan Strnad, director

• Consideration to approve and sign 2016 supplemental budget resolutions and forms.

• Consideration to approve and sign the 2017 certification of levies and revenue due to the Colorado Division of Property Tax and adopt a resolution to levy taxes.

3 p.m. Human resources

Chris Hensen, director

• Consideration to approve the reclassification of the IV-D administrator position in human services retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016.

• Consideration to approve the reclassification of the self sufficiency manager position retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016.

3:30 p.m. Historic Preservation Board

Helena Taylor, staff assistant

• Consideration to accept the recommendation of the Historic Preservation Board and sign resolution designating the Holderness Granary to the Routt County Register of Historic Properties.

3:45 p.m. Deputy county manager

Dan Weinheimer, deputy county manager

• Consideration to approve hiring an emergency communications center manager at Step 5.

4 p.m. Meeting adjourned.

All regular meetings are open to the public unless otherwise noted. All meetings will be held in the Routt County Historic Courthouse — 522 Lincoln Ave., Hearing Room, Steamboat Springs — or as otherwise noted. All programs, services and activities of Routt County are operated in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need a special accommodation as a result of a disability, please call the commissioners office at 970-879-0108 to assure that we can meet your needs. Please notify us of your request as soon as possible prior to the scheduled event. Routt County uses the Relay Colorado service. Dial 711 or TDD 970-870-5444.