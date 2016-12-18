The Record for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016: Drunken pedestrian reported

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016

Police, fire and ambulance calls

12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1900 block of Montview Court.

2:18 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

6:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help someone who was bleeding in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

9:10 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:54 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

3:37 p.m. Firefighters were called to help someone who possibly overdosed near the Walton Pond bus stop.

5:28 p.m. Routt County Sherriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of North Poplar Street.

8:57 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 1200 block of Meadowood Court.