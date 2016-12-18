The Record for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016: Drunken pedestrian reported

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016
Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Police, fire and ambulance calls
12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1900 block of Montview Court.
2:18 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
6:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help someone who was bleeding in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
9:10 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:54 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
3:37 p.m. Firefighters were called to help someone who possibly overdosed near the Walton Pond bus stop.
5:28 p.m. Routt County Sherriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of North Poplar Street.
8:57 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 1200 block of Meadowood Court.
